Bayley returned to WWE RAW in dramatic fashion, but her comeback quickly came with an awkward wardrobe issue. The Role Model interrupted Lyra Valkyria's Money in the Bank qualifying match, pulled referee Jessika Carr out of the ring to stop the count, and then went after Valkyria after the match. During the attack, Bayley's low-cut white tank top repeatedly slipped down, revealing her black bra underneath. The wardrobe malfunction happened more than once as Bayley continued her assault. She adjusted the top while leaving the ring, only for it to slide down again when she attempted a powerbomb on Valkyria near the announce table. The moment came during a return that had already completely changed the direction of the match, with Bayley helping Sol Ruca defeat Valkyria before turning her attention toward her longtime rival.

Bayley interrupted Lyra Valkyria's Money in the Bank qualifier

Valkyria was moments away from potentially winning the first Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match on the red brand when Bayley suddenly appeared. The match also featured Maxxine Dupri and Sol Ruca.

Rather than allowing the count to continue, Bayley dragged Jessika Carr outside the ring. That interference prevented Valkyria from securing the apparent victory and opened the door for Ruca.

Ruca took advantage of the chaos and pinned Valkyria, winning the qualifying match. Bayley had made her presence felt without even needing to win a match herself.

Bayley attacked Valkyria after costing her the match

The bigger confrontation came after the bell. Bayley entered the ring and immediately launched an attack on Valkyria, continuing the hostility that had been building between the two WWE stars.

That's when her clothing became another issue during the segment. Her white tank top continued sliding down while she was attacking Valkyria, forcing Bayley to pull it back into place.

She didn't stop the assault because of it. Bayley adjusted the top and carried on with the attack, keeping her focus on Valkyria.

The wardrobe malfunction happened again during the powerbomb attempt

The problem returned when Bayley tried to powerbomb Valkyria onto the announce table. Her top slipped down again, and she once more had to adjust it.

Valkyria ultimately escaped the situation by getting away through the crowd, ending the confrontation.

Bayley's return came after she had been absent from WWE television since her July 18 loss to Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event. Valkyria had also attacked Bayley after that match, leaving her seemingly injured.

That made the RAW appearance especially significant: Bayley didn't simply return. She immediately interfered in Valkyria's match, helped cost her the win, and then continued the fight after the bell.