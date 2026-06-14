This year has been really tough for the wrestling world. We have lost a lot of wrestlers. These wrestlers were special because they helped make the wrestling world what it is today. Each wrestler discussed here had a connection to the company through WWE appearances, influence on WWE stars, or contributions to wrestling history recognised by WWE. Every wrestler had a speciality, and all of them left behind memorable careers and lasting legacies.

WWE-connected wrestlers we lost in 2026

Rick Link

The “Beastmaster” Rick Link died on January 14, 2026, at the age of 66 after a battle with illness. He was best known for his work in the Memphis wrestling territory, where he shared the ring with legends like Jerry Lawler and Bill Dundee.

Tadao Yasuda

He was a Japanese professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. He died on February 8, 2026, at the age of 62. Yasuda was known for his work in New Japan Pro Wrestling and for defeating combat sports icon Jerome Le Banner in MMA competition.

Dennis Condrey

Dennis "Loverboy" Condrey died on March 20, 2026. He was best known as one-half of The Midnight Express, one of the most influential tag teams in professional wrestling history. WWE has frequently acknowledged the impact of The Midnight Express, and many modern WWE tag teams have drawn inspiration from Condrey's work.

DJ Pringle

British professional wrestler DJ Pringle (born Daniel Moody) died on March 23, 2026, at the age of 39, after suffering a major health crisis following a medical procedure. He was known for his energetic performances on the UK independent wrestling scene. The news of his passing heartbroken many fans.

“Flying” Fred Curry

Fred Thomas Koury Jr., better known to wrestling fans worldwide as “Flying” Fred Curry, was one of the respected professional wrestlers in the industry. Curry passed away on April 3, 2026, at the age of 82.

Scott Renwick

Scott Renwick, known as “The Butcher,” died on April 6, 2026, at the age of 41. His cause of death was not disclosed by his family members. He was known as a foundational figure in the golden generation of Scottish professional wrestling.

Van Hammer

Van Hammer, whose real name was Mark Hildreth, died on April 19, 2026, at the age of 66. Best known for his time in WCW during the 1990s, Hammer competed against some of the biggest names of the era. Although he never wrestled extensively in WWE, fans across major promotions have recognised his contributions to professional wrestling.