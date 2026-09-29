Roman Reigns is officially coming back to WWE RAW next week after being away from television since September 14. WWE announced the return following this week's show, confirming that the seven-time world champion will be back in the building. Reigns last appeared when he successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta. His return also comes while 946 continues going after The Bloodline, with Jacob Fatu recently taken to a hospital after being hit by Jaida Parker's car. LA Knight had already called out Reigns on RAW and said he would dethrone him at Money in the Bank. The OTC now has unfinished business waiting.

BREAKING: Roman Reigns returns to Monday Night Raw next week. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/TwvhTI0uCM — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 29, 2026

Roman Reigns will return after LA Knight calls him out

LA Knight directly addressed Reigns during RAW, making his plans for Money in the Bank pretty clear. The Megastar vowed to dethrone the World Heavyweight Champion at the event in New Orleans next month.

Knight also asked The Usos and Jacob Fatu to pass a message to Reigns.

He told them that Reigns would see him next week.

WWE then released an official graphic announcing the OTC's return for next Monday's RAW. Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since September 14, when he defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Penta.

The title defense was successful, giving Reigns another win before disappearing from RAW.

946 leaves Roman Reigns with another problem to handle

Reigns' absence has also happened while 946 has been targeting members of The Bloodline. Royce Keys and his group previously set The Bloodline's SUV on fire during RAW.

The group then abducted Solo Sikoa before his Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Jacob Fatu and The Usos were focused on getting revenge on 946 during the latest RAW. Their fight ended in a brutal parking lot incident involving Jaida Parker.

Fatu managed to take down Keys in the parking lot, but Parker then drove her sedan into the Samoan Werewolf. The attack led to Parker joining 946, while Fatu was taken to a hospital afterward.

That leaves Reigns returning to a Bloodline situation that has become much messier during his time away.