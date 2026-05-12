Jynxzi's first-ever League of Legends tournament turned into one of the biggest Twitch events of the year. The massive creator event aired on May 11, 2026, bringing together 40 streamers and content creators for a full day of matches, chaotic moments, and huge reactions from the community. By the end of the stream, Team xQc walked away as the winners after completely dominating the finals against Team Zoil.

The event was also a huge moment for Jynxzi himself. During the livestream, the Twitch star crossed 10 million followers on the platform and shattered his personal live viewership record with more than 400,000 concurrent viewers tuning in. The stream lasted for hours, but fans stayed locked in the entire time, especially during the finals where xQc's squad took over the game in convincing fashion. After everything wrapped up, Jynxzi called it “the best stream” he has ever done and said he wants to host another tournament again someday.

Team xQc wins Jynxzi's League of Legends tournament in dominant fashion

At around the eight-hour mark of the livestream, Team xQc faced Team Zoil in the grand finals. Team xQc included Félix “xQc” Lengyel, Kingsman, Ray, also known as “rayasianboy,” Sapnap, and AloisNL. On the other side, Team Zoil featured Zoil, Ludwig, ArrowCS, Pokelawls, and former pro player Sneaky.

The final game ended up being extremely one-sided. Team xQc crushed Team Zoil with a 28-4 scoreline in just 27 minutes. xQc played Malphite in the top lane, while Kingsman stood out as one of the strongest players during the match while playing Samira as the ADC.

Jynxzi hits 10 million Twitch followers during the massive livestream

While the tournament itself was already huge, the stream became even bigger after Jynxzi noticed he had crossed 10 million followers on Twitch during the broadcast. The creator looked genuinely shocked while reacting live on stream and thanked viewers for supporting the event.

Jynxzi also revealed that the tournament broke his all-time viewership record by around 170,000 viewers. At one point, the stream reportedly crossed more than 400,000 live viewers, making it one of the biggest creator events on Twitch this year.

Meanwhile, fans are already asking Jynxzi to organize another creator tournament because of how successful the first one turned out.