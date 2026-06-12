A woman known online as richbrat444 became the center of a livestream controversy after accusing former boxing champion Adrien Broner and Kick streamer Deen The Great of abuse. During an emotional Instagram Live session, she claimed she had been hurt, mentioned bruises, and said she planned to sue despite previously signing a non-disclosure agreement.

One statement from the livestream spread particularly fast. According to clips shared online, she argued that "NDAs don't save you from crimes" while discussing possible legal action. At that point, the story appeared to be a direct accusation against Broner and Deen, with many waiting to see whether any lawsuit or police report would follow.

Who Is richbrat444 And How Is She Connected To The Streamers?

The woman had reportedly been appearing around the group's livestreams and parties before the allegations surfaced. She was seen during broadcasts connected to Deen The Great and Adrien Broner, whose Kick content often revolves around large gatherings, drinking, celebrity guests, and unpredictable moments.

Online accounts discussing the situation claimed she had spent time around the group for weeks before the dispute became public. Her appearance on streams is one reason the allegations immediately drew attention from viewers already familiar with the content.

Deen The Great Responds With Private Messages

The story took a different direction after Deen publicly challenged the accusations.

Instead of releasing a long statement, he responded to one viral post with a cap emoji, and directly shared the screenshots of his chats with richbrat444, suggesting the claims were false. Shortly afterward, screenshots of private messages began circulating.

In those messages, the woman allegedly apologized and said she had been drunk when she made the accusations. She also reportedly stated that she never intended to sue either Deen or Broner.

Angel Reese's Name Entered The Conversation Later On

The biggest twist came from the same messages.

According to screenshots shown during Deen's livestream, the woman claimed another person named Angel Reese was attempting to build a case against Deen and Broner. Deen appeared frustrated while reading the texts and questioned why the accusations had been made publicly if the situation was being blamed on outside influence.

He repeatedly pushed for the woman to publicly correct the record, arguing that the allegations had already damaged reputations.

Is Deen Talking About The WNBA Star Angel Reese?

That question quickly became one of the biggest talking points surrounding the clip.

Some viewers believed the messages were referring to Angel Reese, while others argued it was a completely different woman who allegedly resembles the basketball star and moves within the same streaming and party circles.

The clips circulating online do not appear to settle that question. Some posts frame the situation as involving the WNBA player, while many commenters insist there is no evidence connecting her to the allegations.