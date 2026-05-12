Polish YouTuber Nikodem Czyżewski, better known online as Lil Narcyz, has tragically been found dead at the age of 23. The news comes weeks after the creator was first reported missing, ending a search that had left fans across social media worried and hoping for his safe return. Authorities confirmed on May 5 that his body had been discovered in Croatia after he disappeared earlier in April.

Lil Narcyz was known for his comedy videos, lifestyle uploads, and diss tracks that helped him build a huge audience online. Over the years, he became one of Poland's most recognizable internet personalities, gaining more than 450,000 YouTube subscribers. As news of his death spread online, fans flooded social media with emotional messages, with many saying they still cannot believe the situation ended this way.

Search for Lil Narcyz ended after authorities discovered his body in Croatia

According to reports, Lil Narcyz last contacted his family on April 8. After relatives were unable to reach him afterward, concerns started growing and officials launched an investigation into his disappearance. The case later became public near the end of April, drawing major attention online as fans began sharing posts and hoping for updates.

Police in Gliwice later confirmed that they had received information that the 23-year-old creator's body had been found in Croatia. Authorities also stated that officers worked through multiple leads and verified every possible clue during the search operation.

Police say multiple teams worked to track down the missing YouTuber

In an official statement shared through local reports, police explained that officers from the Gliwice Municipal Police Headquarters were involved in the search efforts from the beginning. Authorities said they checked every tip and every piece of information that could help locate the YouTuber.

So far, officials have not shared further details about the circumstances surrounding his death. Because of that, many online discussions are still filled with questions about what exactly happened during the weeks he was missing.

Fans react with shock as news of Lil Narcyz's death spreads online

After confirmation of his death, social media quickly filled with reactions from fans who followed Lil Narcyz for years. Many shared messages of grief, while others said they were still hoping he would eventually be found safe.

Lil Narcyz became popular through humorous videos and diss tracks, with some uploads gaining millions of views. In recent years though, he appeared less active online. His final YouTube video was uploaded back in November 2021.