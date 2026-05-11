A huge controversy hit the gaming and livestreaming community after streamer Tyler “Trainwreckstv” was suddenly banned from Valorant. Riot Games issued the Kick streamer a 31-day suspension on May 8, 2026, claiming that his account had allegedly been involved in suspicious rank manipulation and unfair gameplay activity. According to Riot, the punishment came after player reports and automated gameplay reviews flagged unusual skill differences and matchmaking behavior connected to his games.

The drama quickly spread across X, Twitch, Kick, and Discord, especially after streamer xQc stepped in to defend Trainwreckstv publicly. Soon after, leaked Discord messages from Riot anti-cheat analyst GamerDoc started circulating online, with many players accusing Riot employees of unfairly “target-banning” the streamer. The situation got even messier after Riot's anti-cheat head Phillip Koskinas allegedly leaked Trainwreckstv's IP address in a now-deleted social media post, turning the entire situation into one of the biggest Valorant controversies of the week.

Why Riot Games banned Trainwreckstv from Valorant for 31 days

According to Riot Games, the issue was not simply Trainwreckstv queueing with friends in a five-stack lobby. GamerDoc later explained that one of the players in Trainwreckstv's group was allegedly switching between multiple lower-ranked smurf accounts and accounts they did not personally own.

Riot claimed the stack maintained around an 80% win rate across nearly 50 matches, which reportedly violated Valorant's terms of service regarding account boosting and rank manipulation. GamerDoc specifically pointed to the game's rules against using someone else's account to artificially increase rank or matchmaking rating.

xQc joins the drama after leaked Discord messages go viral

The controversy became even bigger after xQc shared screenshots of GamerDoc's Discord messages online. The Twitch and Kick streamer questioned why a Riot employee was speaking to players in such an aggressive way while discussing the ban situation.

xQc argued that Trainwreckstv appeared to be playing within Valorant's listed rules and mocked the idea that someone could get banned simply for queueing with friends. His posts quickly gained traction, with many fans debating whether Riot had handled the situation properly or not.

Later, GamerDoc posted a longer clarification on X, saying one of his earlier messages included a typo. He explained that when he wrote “account he doesn't know,” he actually meant “account he doesn't own.”

Riot employee allegedly leaks Trainwreckstv's IP address during online argument

Things escalated again when Riot anti-cheat head Phillip Koskinas entered the conversation on X. While responding to criticism from xQc and other users, Koskinas defended the ban and claimed that one player in Trainwreckstv's stack repeatedly borrowed accounts to stay low enough in rank to queue with him.

During a separate back-and-forth with another X user, Koskinas reportedly posted a screenshot of Trainwreckstv's Valorant match history. According to social media users and Reddit posts, the image allegedly exposed the streamer's IP address before the post was later deleted.