Twitch and Kick streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel has weighed in on the growing controversy involving Tyler “Trainwreckstv” and Riot Games after a Riot employee allegedly leaked Train's IP address online. The drama started after Trainwreckstv received a 31-day Valorant ban on May 9, 2026, over alleged account boosting. Since then, the situation has snowballed across streaming communities, with creators debating whether Riot Games handled things properly.

The controversy got even bigger after Riot Games' head of anti-cheat, Phillip Koskinas, posted a screenshot showing Trainwreckstv's Valorant match history during an exchange on X. According to online discussions, the screenshot allegedly exposed Train's IP address before later being deleted. During a livestream on May 11, xQc reacted strongly to the situation and claimed Trainwreckstv could potentially sue Riot Games because of the alleged leak. The comments instantly spread online, with fans arguing over privacy, security, and whether Riot crossed a line here.

Why was Trainwreckstv banned from Valorant in the first place?

The whole situation started when Riot Games issued a 31-day suspension to Trainwreckstv from Valorant. Riot's head of anti-cheat, Phillip Koskinas, explained that the punishment was connected to one of the players Train had queued with. According to him, that player had allegedly been borrowing accounts and dominating lower-ranked matches to gain rank unfairly.

The ban quickly became a major topic in the streaming world because Trainwreckstv is one of the biggest names connected to Kick. Many viewers started debating whether the punishment was fair and whether Riot should have handled the situation privately instead of publicly discussing details online.

xQc says Trainwreckstv could sue Riot Games over alleged IP leak

During his May 11 livestream, xQc reacted to the screenshot controversy and argued that Trainwreckstv could potentially take legal action if his IP address was actually exposed publicly. Comparing the situation to a company leaking private customer information, xQc said the incident could become a serious security issue.

The streamer also argued that Train could show financial damages if the leak interrupted his livestreams or sponsorships. xQc specifically mentioned Train's gambling sponsorships, saying losing even one sponsored stream could potentially cost huge amounts of money.

xQc calls Riot employee's actions a “security threat”

While discussing the situation further, xQc claimed Phillip Koskinas showed information that could only be accessed internally through Riot Games' systems. According to xQc, sharing that information publicly created a major privacy and safety concern.

The former Overwatch pro repeatedly called the situation dangerous and questioned why sensitive information would ever appear online during a public argument. As of now, Riot Games has not released an official statement responding to xQc's comments or the allegations surrounding the deleted screenshot.