Controversial streamer and internet personality Dalton, better known online as ChudTheBuilder, is going viral after reports surfaced about his arrest in Nashville. The situation started trending on May 9, 2026, after clips from his livestream spread across X, showing police officers confronting him outside a restaurant. In the short video shared online, one officer can be seen handcuffing the former Kick streamer while people nearby watched the situation unfold.

The arrest quickly turned into a huge discussion online, especially after ChudTheBuilder returned to social media the next day and shared his side of the story. According to his posts, he spent around 13 hours in custody and claimed that both the FBI and a domestic terrorist detective questioned him during the incident. He also said his phones were taken as evidence, leaving him unable to contact anyone while in custody.

Why was ChudTheBuilder arrested in Nashville?

According to online reports and ChudTheBuilder's own posts, the incident allegedly started after a dispute at Bob's ChopHouse restaurant in Nashville. Reports claimed the streamer refused to pay his bill before leaving the restaurant, which eventually led to police getting involved.

On May 10, 2026, ChudTheBuilder addressed the controversy on X. He explained that his phones had been confiscated as “evidence of the crime” and claimed investigators questioned him for nearly two hours before booking him.

In his post, the streamer said authorities asked whether he was connected to any organization. He responded by saying, “No sir, I'm just a dude with a camera.”

The comments instantly spread online, with many users surprised that the FBI and a domestic terrorist detective were reportedly involved in the questioning over a restaurant incident.

ChudTheBuilder responds to claims about refusing to pay for food

After the arrest started trending, many users on X criticized the streamer and accused him of refusing to pay after eating at the restaurant. Several posts mocked the situation, while others questioned his behavior during the incident.

One user claimed ChudTheBuilder “ate his meal” and walked out without paying. In response, the streamer denied fully eating the food and said he only partially ate two appetizers. He also claimed he never received his actual meal and couldn't properly enjoy the food he ordered.

According to ChudTheBuilder, a restaurant employee allegedly told him “ok just go then” while the interaction was being recorded on camera. He also claimed the situation became more heated after he insulted the employee and later told fans outside the restaurant not to eat there.

The controversy has now turned into another viral online debate, with supporters defending the streamer while critics continue calling out his actions during the incident.