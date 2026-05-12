Candace Owens is once again at the center of a massive online controversy after a viral social media post linked her to internet personality Dan Bilzerian and made explosive claims involving Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, and Ben Shapiro. The situation blew up after an account called Cinema Shogun shared a long post questioning Owens' relationship with Bilzerian and suggesting she may have influenced attacks against other conservative figures.

The post quickly gained traction as screenshots circulated online, dragging several well-known right-wing personalities into the conversation. Even though no public evidence has been presented to support the allegations, the viral thread pushed Owens back into the spotlight and reopened old tensions between her, critics, and former allies in conservative media spaces.

Viral post about Candace Owens and Dan Bilzerian sparks huge online debate

The controversy mainly revolves around a viral message that made multiple unverified claims involving Candace Owens and Dan Bilzerian. The post alleged that Owens had been connected to Bilzerian “for awhile” and questioned whether she had influenced recent attacks against Erika Kirk and Ben Shapiro.

One section of the post claimed that Lucas Gage allegedly said Bilzerian privately discussed a possible plot involving Ben Shapiro. The post also suggested that Bilzerian seemed to be targeting people Owens had publicly clashed with before. However, the viral accusations did not include any evidence or confirmed proof.

As the screenshots spread, reactions online became extremely divided. Some users demanded more transparency and answers from public figures involved, while many others criticised the account for pushing dangerous speculation without verified information. Several people also warned that social media can easily turn rumors into “facts” before any actual confirmation exists.

Old Candace Owens post resurfaces as critics question her connection with Bilzerian

As the controversy grew, many users started resharing an older Candace Owens post mentioning Dan Bilzerian directly. In that message, Owens wrote that she does not publish private text conversations without permission and told people to stop copying messages.

That old post quickly became another major talking point online. Critics accused Owens of being inconsistent, with some users claiming she had previously shared private messages involving other people before. Supporters, meanwhile, argued that the internet was trying to build a conspiracy out of random screenshots and old drama.

There is currently no confirmed evidence linking Owens to any criminal activity or organized plot. Most of the conversation is just based on speculation and has been excalated through reposts, screenshots, and viral commentary.