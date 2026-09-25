Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, better known as HasanAbi, into his United Nations General Assembly speech on September 24 while attacking New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Netanyahu accused Mamdani of associating with people who support Hamas and specifically mentioned Piker over his past 9/11 comments. He quoted Piker as saying, “America deserved 9/11,” before questioning Mamdani over his choice of friends. Piker later responded during a livestream, arguing that the mention supported his long-running suspicion of a coordinated campaign against him. He said he had faced repeated attacks, mostly from people he described as Zionists.

Hasan got mentioned in Netanyahu's speech at the UN today pic.twitter.com/WSxGJYPvYs — yeet (@Awk20000) September 24, 2026

Hasan Piker's Name Comes Up During Netanyahu's UN Remarks

Netanyahu mentioned HasanAbi while directing his wider criticism at Mamdani. He claimed many Jewish people no longer felt safe in New York after Mamdani became mayor, then moved to the people he said Mamdani considers friends.

“You count as friends people like Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11,” Netanyahu said during the speech.

The Israeli prime minister also accused Mamdani of praising criminals convicted of supporting Hamas. His remarks about Piker were therefore part of a larger attack on Mamdani's political views and his relationship with people Netanyahu considers supportive of Hamas.

Netanyahu's reference was specifically tied to a controversial comment Piker made about the September 11 attacks. Piker had previously explained that he was talking about the consequences, or “blowback,” of U.S. foreign policy rather than saying the victims deserved to die.

The streamer has also repeatedly criticized Israel and Netanyahu, which has kept him involved in political arguments surrounding Israel and Gaza.

The UN mention also came only days after another major political figure spoke about the streamer. On September 19, Donald Trump also called HasanAbi a “terrible liability” and said the Twitch streamer “has power over some Democrats.”

Hasan Piker Reacts to Netanyahu's UN Comments

Piker addressed the UN mention during a livestream on September 24. He argued that he had spent years being attacked “endlessly” and “mercilessly,” mostly by people he described as Zionists.

He then questioned whether Netanyahu mentioning him at the UN was evidence supporting his earlier suspicions.

“Is it normal, you think, for the Prime Minister of Israel to mention me at the UN General Assembly?” Piker said.

He later went further, saying, “Perhaps my suspicions were correct. Perhaps, yes, there is a coordinated smear campaign.”

Piker claimed that the attention directed at him had, at least partly, been coordinated from Tel Aviv. He framed Netanyahu's UN remarks as supporting that belief, though the claim came from Piker himself.