A fresh drama inside the VTuber community has now turned into a huge online discussion after popular Twitch streamer Shylily blocked fellow VTuber Sumi, also known as “Sumi Spirit Deity,” on X. The situation started getting attention on May 10, 2026, when Sumi publicly shared a screenshot showing that Shylily had blocked her on the platform. Soon after, fans from both communities started debating whether the block was personal, design-related, or simply another case of VTuber Twitter drama blowing up online.

Sumi claimed that Shylily tends to block creators who appear “similar in any form,” especially smaller VTubers with related aesthetics or themes. Her post quickly spread across X, with people arguing over whether VTubers can really “own” a style or visual concept. The controversy became even bigger after Shylily responded directly two days later, denying the accusations and saying she can block or unfollow anyone she wants for any reason at all.

Why did Sumi call out Shylily on social media?

The drama first exploded after Sumi described Shylily's behavior as “incredibly silly” for a VTuber. According to Sumi, she believes some creators are becoming overly protective about themes, styles, and character designs. She also claimed she had seen Shylily allegedly block other “sea-themed” VTubers before.

When another user asked what caused the situation, Sumi replied that Shylily blocks creators “for being similar in any form.” She later added that it was not a good look to appear hostile toward smaller VTubers over similarities in design or branding.

However, things got more complicated after Sumi's original post received an X Community Note before eventually being deleted. The note claimed Sumi had previously been involved in similar situations with other VTubers and accused her of “farming sympathy” through design-related drama.

Shylily responds and denies being hostile toward similar VTubers

On May 12, 2026, Shylily finally addressed the controversy in a long X post. She reminded followers that she can block or unfollow anyone “for any or no reason at all.” She also pushed back against claims that she feels ownership over sea-themed VTuber designs.

Shylily explained that she does not own concepts like sea animals, hybrids, or body markings, and even said she enjoys seeing more ocean-themed VTubers appear online. According to her, people continue spreading “fabricated nonsense” every few years because she usually avoids public drama and rarely defends herself online.

Sumi shares alleged DMs and says Shylily “went back” on apology

Later on the same day, Sumi responded again and claimed she had been trying to stay cordial during the situation. She accused Shylily of apologizing privately before later changing her stance publicly.

Sumi also alleged that after she deleted her original post, Shylily blocked her again, saying people needed to be aware of the “game.” Alongside her response, Sumi shared screenshots that she said showed direct messages from Shylily sent on May 10, 2026.

As of now, Shylily has not publicly responded to Sumi's latest statements or the screenshots she posted.