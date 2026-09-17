A fresh new controversy has erupted over social media after a friendship inside one of streaming's best-known circles fell apart in public and took everyone around it with it. Katchii streams appears throughout Nmplol's content and is in a relationship with him. Polom has spent years building an audience that treats his personal life as material, and everyone close to him comes with that territory. What nobody expected was a former best friend describing that relationship from the outside, live, in terms nobody can take back. She has now spoken.

Where the allegations came from

MisterArther made the claims on September 16 during a live phone call with Dean, known as Deansocool. He and Nmplol were best friends for years before it collapsed, and the accusations came as part of his account of why. He alleged Polom had told Katchii she was replaceable and would be just as successful with anyone else, calling her a prime example of emotional abuse. He also described a winter party where he said she ended up crying and chasing Polom's car after he drove off without her, and footage from that night showing Emiru helping her has since circulated. Polom denied all of it and said MisterArther had done the same things he was accusing him of. Then Katchii took the microphone herself.

Katchii addresses MisterArther's allegations that Nmplol emotionally ab*sed her



"I was emotional and brought up something that Nick said as a joke, because I was joking..it was me and Nick in the car..I was like look at all your views, I'm the thumbnail..you're getting views… pic.twitter.com/MmEgdGWAX8 — yeet (@Awk20000) September 16, 2026

What Katchii said actually happened

Katchii said the replaceable comment came out of a conversation in the car, where she had been teasing Nmplol about his numbers and telling him she was the thumbnail. What he said back was a joke, followed straight away by him calling her princess and saying he was kidding. She raised it again later that night while crying, which is where the version going around began. The party itself was about a promise she had broken.

"When I got sprung into the streaming industry..I've always been such an introverted person..I would drink to calm my nerves..I was dumb..it was bad. So I made a promise to Nick that I wouldn't do it on stream anymore..but during the Christmas party, there was an open bar and I had a drink. And when he saw that, he took it as me betraying him and left..so I cried, that's it..I was just confiding to my friends." Katchii said.

What she says happened afterward

Nmplol explained that he cannot accept being lied to; she accepted that breaking the promise had cost him trust, and she told him leaving was still the wrong response. She says he agreed, and it has not happened since.

"It is impossible to have any sort of relationship or friendship without any sort of disagreement..what matters is you communicate and you change..I was not perfect, he was not perfect, and we're ok now..but that's none of anyone's business what happens personally between us and what I confide in with friends..that's what upsets me so much that it's now the whole world's business..the biggest fight that we ever had is now everyone's business." Katchii said.