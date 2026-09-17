For two years, Nmplol has dodged the same question. Twitch viewers have asked it in chat, clip channels have built whole videos around guessing at it, and he has answered every time with a joke and a change of subject. Polom is one of the most watched streamers on the platform, and his personal life became public property somewhere around the time his divorce from Malena Tudi hit the courts in September 2024, nine years into the marriage. Since then nothing about who he is with has come from him directly. This week that changed, and the moment he picked is why nobody can stop talking about it.

The controversy Nmplol was in the middle of

MisterArther, once Polom's closest friend, went live on September 16 with Dean, known as Deansocool, and accused him of emotionally abusing Katchii. He alleged Nmplol had told her she was replaceable, and described a winter party where he said she was left crying and chasing his car. Polom denied all of it. Katchii then spoke for herself, explaining the replaceable line had been a joke between them in a car, and that the party argument was about a promise she had broken over drinking. She said the two of them had talked it out and moved on, and that the worst part was watching a private fight become public property. Two days later, Polom said something about the relationship himself for the first time.

The post that confirmed it

Nmplol went to X with two photographs and a caption that left no room for interpretation.

"Appreciation post for my beautiful girlfriend Katchii! She really is the best thing that ever happened to me :)" Polom wrote.

The post spread within minutes, picked up by clip accounts and reposted across streaming circles before he had been live an hour. It is the first time he has called Katchii his girlfriend in public, in his own words, on his own account. Until now, their relationship had been something viewers pieced together from clips, appearances in his content, and offhand remarks on stream. Landing while the allegations about how he treats her were still the biggest story in his corner of streaming, it reads as two things at once: an appreciation post and an answer.

Appreciation post for my beautiful girlfriend Katchii!



She really is the best thing that ever happened to me :) pic.twitter.com/HH26vREGs4 — Nick Polom (@nmplol) September 16, 2026

What has not been settled

Nmplol has not linked the post to MisterArther's allegations, and he has not said whether the timing was deliberate. MisterArther has not responded to it either. The divorce that shaped the last two years of his public life is not fully closed, with Malena Tudi having filed a motion for a new trial after the court reached its decision. Katchii has not added anything since her own account of the party, and for now the only new thing anyone has from either of them is a caption and two photos.