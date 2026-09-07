A 12-second clip of Kanel Joseph is making the rounds online, where he was thrown off a bull, landing hard on the dirt. The posts carrying it say he broke his arm and was taken to the ER. He has not confirmed any of it. Streamers putting themselves through something physically dangerous on camera is not new, and neither is the part where it goes wrong. Bull riding is a harder version of that bet than most. It is one of the few events where getting thrown is the expected outcome rather than the exception, and once the gate opens, there is no talking your way out of it. A clip that has been going around X since Sunday morning runs about 12 seconds and shows how fast that can turn. Kanel Joseph is the one on the bull. By the time the video cuts out, he is on the ground and has not gotten back up, and he has said nothing about it publicly since.

The Moments Before The Gate Opened

The clip starts before anything happens. Joseph is sitting in a metal chute at a dirt arena, wearing a black helmet with the face cage down, a protective vest over a white long-sleeve shirt, gloves, and pants. He lifts one hand, which is the rider's signal that he is ready and the gate can open.

A few other people are around the arena, including one man in a white shirt and jeans standing near the fencing. Overlays on the video show the ride was going out live at the time rather than being filmed and posted later, which is why the footage was already doing the rounds within hours of it happening.

What The Video Actually Shows

The bull is brown and white with a spotted coat, and it comes out of the chute bucking hard. Joseph does not last long on it. He is thrown into the air within seconds, lands heavily on the dirt, and tumbles before he comes to a stop.

Then he stays there. The clip ends with him still on the ground, and it never shows whether anyone reached him or how he was moved afterwards.

The Injury Claim, And What Is Holding It Up

The post carrying the clip on September 7 came with a caption saying Joseph "accidently broke his arm while riding a bull and had to be rushed to the ER." Every version of this story going around today traces back to that one line, and nobody involved has confirmed it.

Other accounts put up the same footage in roughly the same window and told it differently. One has him breaking his arm. Another has him being kicked by the bull. A third says only that he struggled to stand afterwards. They do not agree on what actually happened to him after the landing, which is the one thing anybody wants to know.

Where Things Stand

There is nothing about the incident in the recent posts on Joseph's own X account. The injury, the hospital, and his condition remain unverified by him, by anyone working with him, or by the venue. The footage is the only part of this anybody can point to with any confidence, and it runs out before the answer does.