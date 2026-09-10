Kick streamer TreyLiving found himself in a pretty wild livestream moment after a viewer challenged him to a boxing match and the two actually went through with it. What was supposed to be a short “friendly fade” turned into Trey seemingly dropping the fan during the fight, with a clip of the moment later being shared on X by user @viewsceo. The fight took place at night in the middle of a street, where both Trey and the fan were wearing boxing gloves as people passed nearby. Trey had already been inviting people to meet him for friendly fights, writing on X, “Ima drop the addy today yall pull up for fades im catching all of dem.” He later gave out the meeting spot, saying, “Catching all fades, meet me at Santa Monica beach for the fades.” So the livestream fight wasn't exactly a random challenge that came out of nowhere.

How the TreyLiving fight played out

Trey's security stepped in as the referee and set one simple rule for the bout: 30 seconds. The two didn't exactly treat it like a light spar, though.

The fan managed to land multiple punches and hooks during the opening part of the fight, with some shots appearing to connect with Trey's face. For a moment, the challenger looked like he was getting the better of the exchange.

That changed pretty quickly. After ducking as the fan moved in with another hook, Trey appeared to push him away before landing the sequence that seemingly sent the fan down. A slow-motion version later shared by X user @anonymous163912 focuses on that exact part of the exchange.

Trey and the fan appeared fine afterward

Even after the fan went down, the encounter didn't appear to turn into a bigger confrontation. He got back up, and both sides seemingly remained okay with what had happened.

The stream also had another odd moment when viewers asked Trey why he was crying. Trey explained that he was sick, giving some context to what viewers were seeing on camera.

The bigger question came from viewers trying to figure out how real the whole thing was.

Why some viewers questioned whether it was staged

Not everyone watching the clip bought into the fight being completely genuine. A few viewers openly called it fake or scripted, with comments including “Scripted” and “So fake.”

That leaves the clip in a slightly awkward spot. The footage shows the two agreeing to fight, exchanging punches and Trey seemingly knocking the fan down, but some viewers still questioned how natural the whole encounter actually was.

For now, the clearest detail from the livestream is what happened on camera: the short fight ended with Trey seemingly gaining control, the fan getting back up afterward, and both appearing fine once the exchange was over.