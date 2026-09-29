RaKai has pushed back against Reggie's claim that he was taken advantage of while growing up, saying he has never experienced anything like that. The 17-year-old streamer addressed the allegation first on X, then spoke about it during an Instagram livestream on September 28. Reggie had made the claim a day earlier in a YouTube video, where he also said Kai Cenat knew about the alleged situation. RaKai denied that account and said the claim was now adding to the hate and controversy already around him. He addressed people who contacted him after seeing Reggie's comments, saying he was okay.

I never got touched in any way growing up and not by my family or my friends. I already get enough hate and controversy as it is to now have this on my back. Please don't believe everything you read on the internet. I will always love yall 25XX. Thank God for everything. — 2xrakai (@2xrakai) September 29, 2026

RaKai directly denies Reggie's claim about his childhood

Reggie made the allegation in his September 27 YouTube video, “THE TRUTH ABOUT ME AND EVERYTHING PART 1.”

During the video, Reggie said, “somebody took advantage of RaKai, and that's why he acts like that.” He then brought Kai Cenat into the claim, saying Kai was “wrong as hell” because, according to Reggie, he knew what had allegedly happened.

Reggie also told people to encourage RaKai to speak up, adding that “Dezz has already said it.”

RaKai answered the claim on X the following day. His post was direct: “I never got touched in any way growing up and not by my family or my friends.” He asked people not to accept everything they read online and ended the post thanking supporters, signing off with “25XX,” and saying, “Thank God for everything.”

RaKai also wrote, “I already get enough hate and controversy as it is to now have this on my back.”

RaKai denies Reggie's claims that he was taken advantage of in a new Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/kWXEySuDDB — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 29, 2026

RaKai explains his reaction during Instagram livestream

RaKai went into more detail during an Instagram livestream on September 28. He explained, “When I first heard Reggie say that, I'm thinking like, taken advantage of, like, okay, probably money or something. I don't know.”

People then began messaging him with questions. RaKai recalled one message: “RaKai, are you okay?” He responded, “What do you mean, am I okay?!” before saying, “Yes, I'm okay!” He told everyone who reached out he was fine at the time. He summed it up with, “What the ****!”

He repeated his denial, saying, “me, RaKai, I never in my whole entire life, on the Holy Bible, never got taken advantage of in my life.” He also swore on his mother while making the same statement.

RaKai later addressed Reggie directly, saying, “Reggie is going through something that's crazy right now, and I don't know. I'm scared for him because that is a crazy allegation, and I don't play like that.”

He also told people, “Please don't believe everything you read on the internet.” As of this writing, Reggie has not responded to RaKai's statements.