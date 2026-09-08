N3on's latest streaming experiment has put the 22-year-old Kick creator in an unusual spot. On September 7, 2026, he announced a partnership with Higgsfield AI for what he described as a “never-ending” AI-generated livestream. The announcement came with a 40-second AI-generated video and a pretty wild message: “This is my last stream as a human being.” That line was enough to make the announcement stand out, but N3on had another claim attached to it. He called himself the “first AI streamer in the world” and said the stream would continue while he went to bed. He also said it was powered by GPT-6 Astra and Higgsfield AI and would be live on Kick.

What N3on actually announced

The announcement quickly pulled in millions of views on X. It passed 11.9 million views and received more than 1,300 responses, with plenty of viewers questioning whether an AI-generated broadcast belonged on a streamer's channel.

One of the more direct criticisms came from X user @mazzyxldn. He questioned who approved this idea, calling it a “worst idea in your whole career.”

Another X user, @awekimmi, said that “The worst thing about this is there will be actual people watching this sh*t.”

Other comments couldn't believe the viewers. @nothin2wrrybout questioned “The fact that there are 33k viewers is crazier.”

The criticism wasn't limited to one particular complaint. Some comments focused on the quality of AI content, while others treated the move as a bigger problem for livestreaming itself.

N3on pushes back against the “sell-out” label

N3on didn't leave the criticism unanswered. During a livestream on September 7, he addressed viewers calling the move a sell-out and pushed back on the idea that he was abandoning his normal content.

His argument was pretty simple: he sees the project as an opportunity to experiment.

“I'm trying new things. Innovative,” N3on said, while telling critics to “stop hating.” He also insisted that he would continue streaming every day and remain himself despite trying the new format.

The bigger reason, according to N3on, was his desire to get there before somebody else does. He explained that when the opportunity was presented to him, he decided to try it because “someone else is going to do it” if he doesn't.

That mindset appears to be central to his defense. For N3on, the AI project isn't being presented as a replacement for his regular streaming career. It's an experiment he wanted to be first to attempt. The backlash, however, shows that some viewers see the move very differently.