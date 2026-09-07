Adin Ross went back to the record-breaking TeamWater stream and admitted he still feels shortchanged by how it played out. Then he defended MrBeast anyway, in about the least flattering way possible.

Some collaborations age well, and some of them sit there for a year waiting for somebody to say the quiet part. The TeamWater stream was the biggest thing three of the internet's largest creators had ever done together, and by every public measure it worked. Money moved. Records fell. The people who were meant to get clean water got clean water. Adin Ross was in the middle of all of it, and when the subject came up again on stream this week, the first thing out of his mouth was not gratitude.

What Adin Ross Actually Said

Ross said he and xQc came out of the stream feeling done dirty, a grievance he has circled before without fully committing to it. What made this version travel is where he took it next.

"Yes he is helping people out it might be for his own selfish greed, at least he is helping people," Ross said of MrBeast.

That is a defence and an accusation in the same breath, and it landed with an audience already primed for it. Replies under the clip ran hard in both directions, with some arguing MrBeast cares about numbers and good PR rather than poor people, and others pointing out that the water got delivered either way.

The Stream That Set A World Record

The stream in question ran between 15 and 18 hours on Kick in 2025 and raised $12 million in a single sitting, a Guinness World Record for one livestream. It fed into the wider TeamWater campaign that MrBeast launched with Mark Rober, which pushed past $40 million overall.

For a long stretch of it, Ross and xQc were the engine, working the chat and the donation totals through the night while the counter climbed.

Where The Money Actually Went

By mid-2026, the campaign had delivered sustainable clean water to more than 225,000 people through wells, filters, solar systems and piped networks, with projects across Africa, Brazil and parts of the United States. That is the part nobody is disputing.

What Ross and others have pushed on is the reporting around it. He has publicly asked for clearer updates on where the money went and how many of the promised projects were actually finished, which is a reasonable question that has never had a clean public answer.

The Part Still Unresolved

So the story sits in the grey area that creator charity always ends up in. The money was real, the wells are real, and the doubts about motive and bookkeeping have not gone anywhere. Ross has effectively drawn the line himself: selfish greed that still helps people. Whether that is good enough is now the argument.