Sneako and N3on have collaborated for years. On Monday that ended in public, over a livestream partnership, with Sneako screaming at someone at his own dinner table for taking N3on's side. Sneako and N3on were supposed to be the safe pairing. Two of Kick's biggest names, frequent collaborators, the kind of duo whose fans overlap so heavily that a fallout between them takes half of both audiences with it. Sneako picks fights constantly, usually with people outside his circle, and N3on has largely stayed out of the political end of it. Which is what made Monday strange. The two of them spent the day taking each other apart on stream, and the clips were everywhere before either had finished talking.

What Set Sneako And N3on Off

The trigger, according to posts circulating on X, is N3on's new livestream partnership with Higgsfield AI, an arrangement built around AI-generated streaming. Sneako's read on it was blunt. He called it botting, and he called it a sellout move, which is a heavy charge in a scene where authenticity is the product being sold.

Sneako's Blow-Up Over Warner Defending N3on

The moment doing the numbers is not even the criticism itself. It is the fallout at the table. A 55-second clip posted around four hours before this was written shows Sneako losing it on Warner for defending N3on. It was filmed at a dinner table with several people sitting around it, most of them staring at their phones while it happened.

"Get the f**k out my house you sound like a Christian. You're responsible for your own actions, you f**king f*ggot," Sneako said in the clip, which carried a slur censored in the original post. That single upload has cleared 66,000 views, 593 likes and more than 50 replies.

What N3on Threw Back

N3on did not take it quietly. He accused Sneako of faking their friendship for clout, of chasing politics for attention, and of obsessing over hot-button subjects like religion. Sneako's own charge was the mirror image of it. Both men, in effect, accused the other of putting views ahead of principles, which is the one thing they seem to agree on.

The Older Tensions Underneath It

None of this arrived out of nowhere. The exchange pulled in older friction between them over gambling promotions and who is actually authentic, arguments that have been sitting there unresolved for a while. Fans did the rest. The clips spread fast enough that the collapse of the friendship was public before either of them had said anything final about it.