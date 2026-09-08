Adam22 has confirmed that he and his wife, Lena The Plug, are no longer together as a couple for the time being. The No Jumper host said on September 7, 2026, that the two have “officially separated” after dealing with relationship problems, though he made one thing clear: they are still married and have not divorced. He also admitted there's a “possibility” they could eventually get back together.

The update came through a 1-minute-38-second video shared by the official No Jumper X account, where Adam opened up about what had been happening behind the scenes. Rather than announcing a divorce, he described the decision as putting their relationship “on ice for a period of time.” He also gave some insight into what he believes contributed to the problems, pointing back to the years after they had their child and the way responsibilities were handled at home.

Why Adam22 and Lena The Plug decided to separate

Adam said the relationship had been dealing with “problems” for the “last couple of years,” particularly since the birth of their child. His explanation was pretty direct: he believes his work-heavy lifestyle became one of the biggest issues between them.

“I think my extremely one-sided lifestyle of just doing podcasts all day, every day,” Adam said, describing how he wasn't much of an active participant in family life.

For Adam, the problem wasn't simply that he worked a lot. He acknowledged that his podcasting schedule left Lena handling much more of the parenting and household responsibilities.

How family responsibilities became a problem

Adam explained that Lena ended up taking care of a large part of the everyday parenting work after they had their child. That included picking their child up from private school, buying school clothes and dealing with things around the house.

He said she had essentially “took on all the responsibilities of being the parent.” Even household issues, such as bringing in a contractor when something needed fixing, were things she handled.

That imbalance appears to have become a major part of the tension between them, at least from Adam's own account.

What Adam22 said about his wife's criticism

One moment from his explanation stood out because Adam recalled something Lena told him directly. According to him, she once gave him a particularly cutting description of how she viewed his role in their relationship.

“She said, ‘You know, you feel like your responsibility in this relationship is to go to work and come home. And that's it.'”

Adam said he “couldn't even say anything” in response.

That comment came while he was explaining why he believes their relationship reached this point. He wasn't presenting the separation as a final divorce decision, either. Adam specifically left open the possibility that they might reconcile at some point.

For now, though, the status he gave is straightforward: he and Lena are separated, but still married. He said they have decided to remain apart for the foreseeable future, leaving the question of whether they eventually reunite unresolved.