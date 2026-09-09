A 32-second clip going around X shows Blueface hosting a house party with a group of women, one day after he ended things with the mother of his newborn son on a livestream. Blueface does everything on camera, so nobody should be surprised that the aftermath of this breakup arrived as a clip rather than a statement. Still, the timing is what people are stuck on. He ended a relationship on a Kick livestream on Tuesday, three weeks after his son was born, told the child's mother she could stay long enough to pack her things, and by the next day the footage circulating was not of any of that. It was of a party at his house.

What The Party Clip Shows

The clip runs 32 seconds and was filmed inside a home. Several women are dancing, most of them in matching blue outfits, with drinks and red cups around, and Blueface in frame with them. The caption on the post doing the numbers put it plainly: that he threw a party for himself after breaking up with his girlfriend and baby mama, Nevaeh. That framing, not the footage itself, is what has driven the reaction. It arrived days after another purchase of his made the rounds: a $2.25 million house in Moorpark, California, bought in early September.

The Breakup That Came First

Blueface ended the relationship with Nevaeh Akira, real name Akira Williams, on stream on Tuesday. She is 24, an influencer and content creator, and had been with him publicly since late 2025 through one earlier split and a reconciliation. His stated reason was a tattoo. A covered-up portrait on her leg, which she had told him while he was incarcerated in 2025 was of his face, turned out to be NBA YoungBoy. He said on stream that the tattoo mattered less than being lied to about it, and that she reportedly asked him to send a picture as proof when he confronted her. He called a recent confrontation the final straw.

She responded on Instagram Stories, writing that she had been set free, calling the relationship a long traumatic headache with nothing but negativity, and saying she was single. She also acknowledged her deception, called it a bad decision, and said she hoped they could stay friends and co-parent well.

Where That Leaves Their Son

Johnathan Jamall Porter Jr. was born on August 18 after nearly 24 hours of labour, weighing around eight pounds. He is Blueface's fourth child and Nevaeh's second. Blueface learned she was in labour while livestreaming and driving Chrisean Rock to the airport. None of the history softens the party clip either. Blueface admitted cheating with Chrisean Rock while Nevaeh was pregnant, and arguments involving his other children's mothers have played out on stream repeatedly.