The 2026 FIFA World Cup returns in June for the first time since December 2022 and Lionel Messi's win with Argentina. This time, Canada, Mexico, and the USA co-host the tournament instead of Qatar. With the World Cup expanded to 48 teams, this edition is the biggest World Cup ever.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) will have the home advantage as soccer returns to American stadiums since 1994, when Romario led Brazil to their fourth star. However, unlike in 1994, the American side has been a North American powerhouse this time.

The Group Stage

With soccer rising in popularity, the USMNT is carrying enormous expectations and a passionate home crowd behind them. Currently ranked 16th globally, they hold the 11th-best title odds at +4000, reflecting cautious optimism rather than genuine contender status.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has built his squad around Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun, who has been the team's most reliable scorer heading into the tournament. The question is whether that core can perform under the unique pressure of a home World Cup.

The United States was placed in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia, and Türkiye, a draw considered competitive but manageable. Paraguay brings physicality and experience; Australia is disciplined and organised; and Türkiye arrives after a strong qualifying campaign.

A group-stage exit would be an utter catastrophe for a host nation with this much support behind them. Pochettino's side are clear favourites to advance, but taking the group outright will require three focused, clinical performances against three different opponents.

The Schedule

June 12 — USMNT vs Paraguay, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

June 19 — USMNT vs Australia, Lumen Field, Seattle

June 25 — USMNT vs Türkiye, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Both LA fixtures take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, one of the tournament's centrepiece venues. Seattle's Lumen Field, the home ground of MLS side Seattle Sounders FC, is known as one of the loudest soccer environments in North America and hosts the match against Australia.

The Knockout Path

With the expanded 48-team format, the top two teams from each group plus the eight best third-place finishers advance to the new Round of 32. Every point in the group stage is more important under the new structure.

A first-place finish in Group D would likely keep the USMNT on the West Coast through the early knockout rounds, with potential fixtures in San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles. Finishing second would redirect the path toward Dallas and Atlanta instead.

Can They Make a Deep Run?

Realistic expectations have the US winning the group and claiming a favourable Round of 32 matchup before facing a top-ten calibre opponent in the Round of 16. The USMNT has advanced past that stage only once in World Cup history, in 2002.

Home advantage is real. The crowd at SoFi Stadium and Lumen Field will be electric. But talent gaps against elite nations remain significant, and Pochettino's side will need a near-perfect tournament to reach the semi-finals. The group is there for them to win. Everything after that is still unknown.

