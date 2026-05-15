The Ottawa Senators are expected to look around the trade market pretty aggressively this offseason, with Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas from the St. Louis Blues turning into two names a lot of folks keep circling after the team's pretty disappointing playoff exit. The Senators had been tied to Thomas before, but a bunch of reports are now saying Kyrou might be the more natural, better fit for the team's longer-range plans.



Ottawa is expected to focus on adding more scoring this summer, because the offense looked a bit off during their first-round loss. And honestly, the St. Louis Blues could end up being the kind of trade partner that makes sense, especially since the franchise seems to be moving into a transitional stretch under future leadership changes.

Why Jordan Kyrou May Be a Better Fit for Ottawa Senators Than Robert Thomas

According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, there was this sense around the league that Ottawa looked into getting Robert Thomas before the NHL trade deadline, kind of quietly. Thomas even ended up centering a line with Senators forward Dylan Cozens during Canada's opening game at the World Championship.

Still, Ottawa's bigger need might actually be at wing, not center. The Senators already have solid depth down the middle, with Tim Stutzle, Cozens and Shane Pinto. So, Kyrou starts to feel like the more sensible pick for the club's top-six forward group.

Kyrou only put up 18 goals in 72 games this season, but he had done better before. He previously notched three straight seasons with at least 31 goals and 67 points. Like Thomas, Kyrou is also signed through 2031, with an $8.125 million cap hit each year. And if we're being honest, after this dip in production, his value might be a little softer, which could mean he costs less in trade talk.

Could Trading for Jordan Kyrou Help Ottawa Become a Stanley Cup Contender?

According to Postmedia, the Blues are reportedly trying to land a high-end player, a top prospect, and a first-round choice in exchange for Kyrou. That cost would be pretty expensive, but Ottawa might see it as kind of required after scoring only five goals during a first-round runout in the sweep against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Senators are not far from becoming a real, serious Stanley Cup contender, but another attacking kind of difference maker still could be missing on the roster. If Ottawa is trying to take the next step, then Kyrou might end up being the better fit, and also a more realistic target than Thomas.