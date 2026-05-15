The future of Auston Matthews with the Toronto Maple Leafs keeps showing up in NHL headlines, even after another disappointing playoff run. People are talking more and more about whether the team's superstar captain might eventually ask for a trade if Toronto can't get back to Stanley Cup contention. But then NHL insider Darren Dreger put out a notable update, and it leans toward Matthews not trying to force a way out this summer.

Instead, the 28-year-old seems to be more about taking a close look at the organization's course first, then deciding on anything longer-term about staying in Toronto.

What Did Darren Dreger Say About Auston Matthews' Future?

On TSN's OverDrive, Darren Dreger dismissed the idea that Matthews is planning to ask for a trade during the offseason, unless the Maple Leafs suddenly decide to go all in on a full rebuild. And then Dreger said Toronto still has a solid pool of talent plus future assets, so they should stay in the mix for the next few years without doing anything drastic.

More recently, the organization locked in the first overall pick at the 2026 NHL Draft, which feels like one more huge piece for what's coming. Toronto also keeps rolling with a fairly seasoned core, including William Nylander and John Tavares, plus that rising young energy like Matthew Knies alongside Matthews too.

And with prospects like Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg maybe joining the group soon, a lot of people across the league think the Maple Leafs are a long way from entering a retooling period. Instead, it looks like the front office will likely try to tweak the lineup around Matthews and steer the team back toward genuine playoff seriousness next season.

Toronto Maple Leafs Still Offer Bright Future For Auston Matthews

After years of getting stuck in playoff frustration, Toronto's long-term outlook still looks pretty good for Matthews. The franchise keeps one of the NHL's strongest attacking groups, and right now it even has a good shot to grab elite young talent through the upcoming draft.

Now, a few analysts have tossed around ideas like Minnesota Wild or Utah Mammoth could, in theory, hand Matthews another avenue for a Stanley Cup. Still, most people don't think those setups are actually any more favorable than what Toronto might offer as things move ahead.

And on top of the roster, Matthews is also one of the most beloved athletes in the city. Meanwhile, the organization seems pretty locked in on building around him for what comes next. For now, everything feels like it's pointing to the superstar center staying in Toronto, while the Maple Leafs try to convert their championship ambitions into something real.