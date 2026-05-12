The Toronto Maple Leafs hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and face a decision that is less straightforward than it appears. Two prospects are genuinely fighting for the top selection, and new GM John Chayka must decide which one defines the next decade in Toronto.

Unlike most years where one player stands clearly above the field, 2026 presents a legitimate debate between Penn State winger Gavin McKenna and Frolunda winger Ivar Stenberg, with sources suggesting Stenberg sits atop at least a few teams' draft boards despite McKenna holding the consensus top ranking.

The Case for Gavin McKenna

McKenna is the consensus best player in the class. The Penn State winger combines elite skating, exceptional hockey sense, and offensive instincts that scouts believe translate immediately to the NHL level. He has ties to the Vancouver market, which adds intrigue given the Canucks hold the third overall pick and could theoretically pursue a trade up.

A former NHL GM told theScore that position should only serve as a tiebreaker when all things are equal between prospects. By that logic, McKenna's overall profile gives him the edge, winger or not, over anyone else available at the top of this class.

The Case for Ivar Stenberg

Stenberg's appeal lies in his versatility and two-way game. The Frolunda winger sits atop multiple teams' internal draft boards, a fact that carries real weight regardless of where the broader consensus lands. Teams that prioritize defensive responsibility and positional flexibility alongside offensive upside have found Stenberg impossible to overlook.

Toronto's defense is a significant area of need, and while neither McKenna nor Stenberg addresses that directly, the argument for Stenberg centers on overall fit within a modern NHL system that demands wingers contribute in all three zones consistently.

Could Chayka Trade the Pick Entirely?

The wildcard in all of this is Chayka himself. His track record with Arizona suggests he is open to unconventional decisions when the value is compelling. Toronto does not own its first-round picks in 2027 or 2028 and is short on high-end prospects across the board.

Vancouver, holding three top-33 picks including third overall, would logically be the most motivated trading partner given McKenna's regional ties. The odds of Chayka making that call remain slim, but they are not zero, and that uncertainty alone makes Toronto's draft night one of the most compelling storylines heading into June 26 in Buffalo.

