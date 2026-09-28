Mike Matheson has been fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig during the Montreal Canadiens' preseason finale. The incident happened at 10:43 of the second period in Montreal, when Greig and Matheson were battling in front of the Canadiens net. Greig cross-checked Matheson in the face, and Matheson responded by knocking him down with a punch before landing another while Greig was on the ice. Both players received matching two-minute roughing minors. The fine is the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement without a formal hearing.

Matheson receives maximum fine after Greig incident

The NHL announced the fine on Sunday following Montreal's 4-2 win over Ottawa. Matheson was also assessed a minor during the game and finished the night with two assists, a plus-3 rating and four shots on goal while playing 26:02.

Greig received no supplemental discipline from Player Safety for the cross-check that started the exchange. He finished the game with five shots on goal in 23:25 of ice time and also received a roughing minor.

Matheson's fine comes after the defenseman retaliated during a chippy preseason game. He knocked Greig down with the first punch and then landed another while the Senators forward was on the ice.

Mike Matheson's previous NHL discipline

This is the third fine of Matheson's NHL career. He was fined $2,000 for diving or embellishment in April 2018 and later received a $2,500 fine for high-sticking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson during the 2020 playoffs.

Matheson was also suspended for two games in October 2018 after a hit on Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. His latest punishment is a fine rather than a suspension, with the $5,000 amount reaching the maximum permitted without a formal hearing under the CBA.

NHL Player Safety preseason fines

Matheson's punishment is the third fine issued by Player Safety during the 2026 preseason. Washington Capitals forward Andrew Cristall was fined $2,250.86 on Sept. 22 for cross-checking Hunter McDonald, while Seattle Kraken defenseman Ville Ottavainen was fined $2,190.72 on Sept. 25 for serving as the aggressor against Brennan Othmann.

The Canadiens finished the preseason 4-1-0 and will open the regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 29. Ottawa, which finished 1-3-1 in the preseason, will begin its regular season against Toronto on Oct. 3. The Canadiens won 4-2, with Kendrick Nicholson and Mike Sullivan as referees and Ryan Daisy and Brandon Grillo serving as linesmen for the preseason finale in Montreal on Saturday.