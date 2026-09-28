The 2026-27 NHL season is almost here, and Kirill Marchenko remains in the trade rumor conversation around the Columbus Blue Jackets. Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos included Marchenko on his first trade board of the season, and mentioned the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers as teams interested in him. Elliotte Friedman also named Montreal and Toronto as possible destinations and said Boston had made an offer at one point. Meanwhile, Frank Seravalli reported that the Oilers and Calgary Flames have shown interest in Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach.

Kirill Marchenko remains in trade rumors

Kirill Marchenko became part of the offseason trade discussion after reports said he was unwilling to sign a contract extension with Columbus.

Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos reported that Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton want to acquire the 26-year-old winger. Friedman also mentioned the Canadiens and Maple Leafs as possible destinations. He said he had heard Boston made an offer at one point and added that the Seattle Kraken could be interested. Friedman also heard conflicting reports about Vegas' interest.

Columbus general manager Don Waddell has repeatedly said he does not want draft picks and prospects, instead preferring a comparable forward who can help the team right away.

Toronto Sun reporter Terry Koshan also discussed the Leafs' interest, pointing out their salary-cap situation. Toronto has $105 million committed against a projected $113.5 million cap for 2027-28. Marchenko has a $3.9 million cap hit and is set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights next July.

Koshan also speculated that Columbus could ask for Matthew Knies in a potential deal. However, he does not view Marchenko as an upgrade over the younger Maple Leafs winger. For Boston, Kevin Paul Dupont reported that the Bruins' asking price could include a young center such as Fraser Minten or James Hagens, a first-round pick and another young player such as Mason Lohrei.

Oilers reportedly interested in Kirby Dach

Dach's future in Montreal has entered the rumor conversation after injuries affected his performance. Seravalli reported that Edmonton and Calgary were among the teams interested in the 25-year-old forward.

Seravalli said the Oilers' interest “borders on drooling.” He also pointed out that Edmonton general manager Stan Bowman drafted Dach in 2019 when he was the Chicago Blackhawks general manager.

However, Edmonton Journal reporter Kurt Leavins urged Bowman to be careful with a potential move for Dach. Leavins pointed to Dach's injury history and uneven NHL path as reasons the Oilers would need to consider the move carefully.