Alexander Nikishin was close to becoming a New York Rangers defenseman before the trade fell apart over a contract disagreement. Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts that the Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes had a deal in place, but New York could not reach an agreement with Nikishin. Friedman said Nikishin was looking for around $9 million per season on a five-year deal. He has asked the Hurricanes for a trade and has permission to speak with other teams. Friedman also said the St. Louis Blues were “legitimately interested” in Nikishin for a period of time. His last cap hit was $925,000.

Rangers Could Not Reach Contract Deal With Nikishin

Friedman said on 32 Thoughts that the Rangers and Hurricanes had agreed on a trade, but the contract was the reason it did not happen.

“Nikishin was almost traded to the Rangers. They had a deal between the Hurricanes and the Rangers, and they couldn't come to a contract agreement.”

Friedman later explained that Nikishin was believed to be seeking around $9 million per year.

“I think Nikishin is looking for around, at least he was; the rumor before the (Zeev) Buium contract came in, was he was looking for around $9 million a year. And I just don't think the Rangers got there. I don't think they were far away, but I don't think they got there.”

Nikishin had a $925,000 cap hit last season, so a $9 million salary would represent a major increase. The 24-year-old defenseman finished his first full NHL season with

33 points and a plus-18 rating. He also had one assist in 17 playoff games during Carolina's Stanley Cup run.

Nikishin Can Talk To Other Teams

Nikishin's camp has permission to speak with other teams after he asked Carolina for a trade. Friedman did not say which teams have been given that opportunity, but the Rangers were clearly one of the teams interested in acquiring him.

The Blues were also “legitimately interested” in Nikishin for a period of time, according to Friedman. His contract remains the main part of the situation, especially after the Rangers were unable to reach an agreement before completing the trade.

How Would A $9 Million Deal Rank Alexander Nikishin Among NHL Defensemen?

Nikishin recorded 56 points for SKA St. Petersburg in 2023-24 before coming to the NHL. A $9 million annual salary would tie Jakob Chychrun, Dougie Hamilton and Jackson LaCombe for the 13th-highest cap hit among NHL defensemen.

The Rangers already pay Adam Fox $9.5 million per season, making another defenseman at nearly the same salary a difficult contract to add. Nikishin's next deal remains unresolved, and Friedman has also mentioned him as a possible piece in a three-way Connor Hellebuyck trade.