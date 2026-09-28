The New York Rangers placed 24-year-old goaltender Dylan Garand on waivers Sunday, opting for veteran Joonas Korpisalo to back up Igor Shesterkin heading into the 2026-27 season. Garand posted a .948 save percentage and 1.62 goals-against average in three NHL appearances last season — numbers that make this decision harder to defend on performance grounds alone. The Rangers say he needs more AHL time. That reasoning holds some weight. But with other teams potentially circling on waivers, New York is now one claim away from losing a prospect it spent years grooming.

Why did the Rangers put Dylan Garand on waivers?

The Rangers' reasoning is straightforward. They want Garand logging heavy minutes as a No. 1 goalie with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack rather than sitting as a third-string option at the NHL level. His AHL numbers from last season -- a 2.83 GAA and .896 save percentage across 36 games -- gave the organisation enough reason to push for more seasoning before a permanent roster spot.

Korpisalo brings experience. He's played substantial NHL games, and New York clearly values that reliability directly behind Shesterkin heading into a competitive season.

But the calculation gets uncomfortable fast. Jeff Marek, one of hockey's more respected voices, flagged the risk plainly: "I've been wrong before about goalie waivers but I can very much see the Rangers losing Garand here."

That concern is not idle speculation. The Buffalo Sabres currently have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon both nursing injuries, leaving Colten Ellis as their only available netminder on the NHL roster. A 24-year-old with legitimate NHL experience -- two wins, a debut performance featuring 35 saves against Winnipeg -- fits exactly what a short-staffed team needs right now. Other clubs in similar spots could see the same opening.

The Rangers are betting nobody bites. That is a reasonable bet. It is also one they may lose.

What happens to the Rangers if another team claims Garand?

This is where the decision carries real long-term weight. Garand does not need to become a starting goalie for the Rangers to feel this one. He just needs to become a dependable backup somewhere else.

If he clears waivers and reaches Hartford, New York retains control of his development. But if he gets claimed, he lands in a new system, gets his NHL shots and starts building on those early flashes, the Rangers handed away six years of organisational investment for nothing.

That kind of outcome does not show up on the roster sheet in September. It shows up later, when New York needs a capable internal goalie option and finds itself without one.

Shesterkin handles the bulk of the workload, but no team can run a single goalie through a full season cleanly. If Korpisalo struggles or gets hurt, there is no internal answer available. The Rangers would have to scramble externally — and that costs money, assets, or both.

Garand showing real promise last season while a 24-year-old is the hardest part to dismiss here. Teams can usually find experienced backups. Finding young goalies who have already performed at the NHL level is a different problem entirely. New York had that. Now they are hoping the rest of the league looks away for 24 hours.