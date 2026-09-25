The 2026-27 NHL regular season starts on Sept. 29, but three players will still have to wait before joining their teams. Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig are serving suspensions from last season's playoffs. Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck remains suspended by the team after not reporting to training camp. McAvoy will miss six games, Greig will sit out two, and Hellebuyck has no set return date. Their absences give Boston, Ottawa and Winnipeg different lineup issues to deal with at the start of the new season.

Charlie McAvoy Leads Boston's Early Lineup Concerns

McAvoy was suspended for six games after slashing Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson late in their playoff series. The incident came after Benson clipped McAvoy and received a minor penalty for tripping. The suspension was the third of McAvoy's NHL career.

The Bruins will be without their top defenseman until Oct. 13, when they face the San Jose Sharks. McAvoy has still been able to take part in preseason games and prepare for the season while serving his suspension. Boston will need to cover his minutes and role on the blue line during the first six games.

The Bruins will also face Buffalo at home on Jan. 5, giving McAvoy a chance to play the Sabres again after his suspension ends.

Greig Has Shorter Absence While Hellebuyck's Situation Remains Unclear

Greig will miss two games after being suspended for roughing Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker during Ottawa's playoff series. He is scheduled to return Oct. 6 against the Detroit Red Wings. Greig is entering the second season of his four-year, $13 million contract, which carries a $3.25 million annual cap hit.

The 24-year-old forward had a career-high 35 points last season and remains an important part of Ottawa's forward group. His suspension will keep him out for the opening two games before he returns to the lineup.

Hellebuyck's situation is different from the other two suspensions. The Jets suspended him indefinitely after he failed to report to training camp while awaiting a potential trade. As long as the suspension continues, Hellebuyck will not receive his salary and his $8.5 million cap hit will not count against Winnipeg's salary cap.

The Jets added Stuart Skinner in free agency amid the uncertainty around Hellebuyck. Skinner recently made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 3-1 preseason win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Unlike McAvoy and Greig, Hellebuyck has no announced return date. That leaves Winnipeg without a clear timeline for when its 2025 Vezina Trophy winner could return to the crease.