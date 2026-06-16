The hockey community is mourning the loss of former NHL forward Kyle Calder, who passed away at age 47. The news of his death was first shared by family members, and later confirmed by organizations connected to his hockey career. Calder spent a full decade in the NHL, and people remember him for his determination, consistency, and steady commitment to the game. Tributes came fast, from former teams, hockey organizations, and members of the sport who remembered him not just for his contributions on the ice but also for the impact he made after retirement.

Kyle Calder remembered by family and hockey community after his passing

Kyle Calder's death was announced by his daughter, Madison Calder, in a very emotional social media post. The Los Angeles Jr. Kings, where Calder worked as a coach from 2020 to 2022, later confirmed that he had passed on after a brief illness, not long.

In her tribute, Madison Calder wrote, "Never in a million years would I have thought this day would come. There will forever be a void in my heart but forever a spot just for you."

After the announcement, several hockey organizations honored Calder's legacy. The NHL Alumni Association recalled him as a steadfast teammate and respected member of the hockey community.

In a statement, the organization said, "Kyle embodied the values that make our alumni family so special: his loyalty, toughness, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to those around him."

More tributes came in from the Chicago Blackhawks, the franchise where Calder spent most of the strongest years of his NHL career. Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz added, "Kyle approached life with the same passion, intensity and incredible dedication that defined his play."

Kyle Calder's NHL career left a lasting mark on the game

Calder, a person from Mannville, Alberta, got picked by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round of the 1997 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in the 1999-00 season, and afterward, he built a career that stretched across parts of 10 seasons.

During his time, Calder showed up in almost 600 NHL games while suiting up for the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks. His most productive offensive stretch was in 2005-06, when he recorded 59 points for Chicago and ended up as the team's leading scorer.

Beyond the NHL, Calder also showed up for Canada at the 1999 World Junior Championship, helping the team take a silver medal. After he stepped away from professional hockey, he stayed around the game by coaching youth programs in Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston.

Calder's passing sparked tributes everywhere across the hockey world, and not just from one place either. Former teams, teammates, and even different organizations are talking about how much dedication and real passion he brought into the game throughout his career.