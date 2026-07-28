Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Tuesday said she has been unable to fully focus on her Commonwealth Games campaign because of the devastating floods in her home state of Assam, and appealed to people to extend help to those affected. The 28-year-old boxer from Assam is assured of at least a bronze medal after receiving a direct entry into the women's 75kg semifinals because of the five-boxer draw.

"I am feeling very bad that a lot of people have lost their lives because of the flood in Assam. A lot of people are facing a lot of problems at this time," said Borgohain, who became only the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal when she claimed bronze at the Tokyo Games, in a video message.

"A lot of people have lost their homes and everything has been washed away. At this time, people are not getting food, water, clothes, and other necessities.

People of Assam are badly affected by the flood situation in the state. I would like to appeal every fellow Indian to kindly come forward & help us.

I am currently participating in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow but my heart is with my people & my state.@ANI @ians_india pic.twitter.com/0Yuwd6pSlp — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) July 28, 2026

"I am not able to focus properly here because of the condition of my people. I am trying to do my best. Our people are working hard to deliver the necessities to the people.

"The government is also doing its best. A lot of people from Assam are also coming out to help them. I need everyone to reach out to the people and help them. I request everyone to help us reach out to the people and deliver the necessities to them." According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 68 people have lost their lives in floods across the state so far this year. The disaster has affected 445,495 people in six districts, namely Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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