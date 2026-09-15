Russell Wilson's CBS debut quickly became a talking point after the former NFL quarterback made a strong prediction about Joe Burrow's future with the Cincinnati Bengals. Wilson suggested Burrow could leave if Cincinnati struggles again in 2026, even though the Bengals star had recently addressed the same speculation himself. The comment caught the attention of former NFL running back Leonard Fournette, who strongly pushed back while defending his former LSU teammate. Fournette questioned Wilson's reasoning and suggested the retired quarterback may have been seeking attention with the controversial prediction. The exchange has now added fresh noise around Burrow's future.

Leonard Fournette Takes Aim At Russell Wilson Over Joe Burrow Prediction

Fournette addressed the issue on his podcast, 4th And South, where he made his frustration with Wilson clear. He argued that Burrow's talent and Cincinnati's potential with a healthy roster should not be overlooked.

“Let me defend my LSU brethren right fast. Russell Wilson went on CBS today and said Joe Burrow is gone. Russell, what the f*** is you talking about? A guy of that caliber. Yeah, I understand. They went three seasons straight, you know, not going to the playoffs, right? They had injuries, you know, Chase and Higgins this year, man. Listen, when we see this team at full strength, that's healthy, at full tilt, they are unstoppable, man.”

Fournette then turned his attention to Wilson's own career while explaining why the prediction bothered him.

"If it doesn't go well in Cincinnati this year, Joe Burrow is gone."



- Russell Wilson#Bengals pic.twitter.com/scKPvHlWeU — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) September 13, 2026

“And Russ, for a guy your caliber that played, to say that. You had down years yourself. Let's be real. I don't know if you said that for clickbait, to get views. Don't say that dumb s** no more, bro. You done pissed me off when I heard you say that crazy a* s***, right?”

Joe Burrow's Bengals Commitment Contrasts With Russell Wilson's Claim

Wilson's comments came shortly after Burrow had already spoken about his future in Cincinnati. The quarterback gave a clear indication that leaving the Bengals was not something he had been considering.

“It was never a question in my mind (on leaving Cincinnati)… I love everything about this place, so we're going to make it work. I'm here for the long haul,” Burrow said.

Burrow remains under contract with Cincinnati through the 2029 season after signing a five-year, $275 million extension. The Bengals have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons, creating pressure around the team's ability to build a consistent contender.

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Fournette's podcast co-host, also argued that the bigger question could involve Cincinnati's coaching staff rather than Burrow.

“A head coach is more expendable than a good ass quarterback. When you have a great quarterback, you know, he ain't going nowhere,” Landry explained.

For now, Burrow's own words remain different from Wilson's prediction, leaving the Bengals quarterback's future as one of the storylines to watch throughout the 2026 season.