Los Angeles Chargers need to do better soon. They are 0-2 after losses to Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Herbert has had a rough start, with three interceptions in two games. That has now brought a new question around the team. Could rival NFL teams start asking about Herbert if Chargers keep losing? NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero believes those calls could come if Los Angeles falls to 1-5 or 0-6. He does not expect the Chargers to trade Herbert. But other teams may still try.

Tom Pelissero Says Justin Herbert Could Draw Calls If Chargers Keep Losing

Tom Pelissero raised the point while speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show.” His view was simple. A bad record can make other teams test a franchise, even when that franchise has no plan to trade its star quarterback.

“Right now the Chargers are 0-2,” Pelissero said. “If they're one and five, or oh and six, I don't think that they trade Justin Herbert, but you can bet they're going to get calls, because why not?”

The situation could become more serious if more quarterbacks get hurt. The New York Giants have already lost Jaxson Dart for the season with a knee injury. More injuries could push teams to look for an experienced quarterback.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Wednesday: “It's just about us being at our best, learning and continuing to get better…”



When asked if the last two weeks have been an “adjustment period” Herbert said: “I think any time you learn an offense you're going to have times where you're… pic.twitter.com/dIABhIFYRW — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) September 23, 2026

That could put Herbert in an unusual spot. His poor start has created questions, but his experience and past success could still make him interesting to teams that suddenly need help at quarterback.

Jim Harbaugh Still Shows Strong Support For Justin Herbert

Herbert has completed 59.3% of his passes for 401 yards and two touchdowns so far. He has also thrown three interceptions. His 29.3 QBR ranks near the bottom of the NFL through two games.

But Herbert has not been the only issue for the Chargers. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky pointed to dropped passes and problems on the offensive line after the Week 2 loss.

Jim Harbaugh has also made his support for Herbert clear.

“Justin's a winner. I don't think there's anyone who could watch him the way he prepares, trains, the level of talent, and not say that he's a winner. 100 percent in my mind,” Harbaugh said.

The schedule now adds more pressure. The Chargers face the Buffalo Bills next, followed by the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

If the losses continue, Herbert trade talk could grow quickly. The Chargers may have no plans to move him, but rival teams could still make the calls.