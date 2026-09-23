Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 while their start is about more than two wins. The Raiders are playing better and in different way on offense and defense. Mark Davis spent years trying to build a stronger setup around the team. Tom Brady and John Spytek helped shape the football side, while Klint Kubiak brought a new plan on offense. Fernando Mendoza gives the Raiders a young quarterback to build around. At the same time, Maxx Crosby and the defense have made life hard for quarterbacks. The early results now show that the bigger plan may be taking shape.

The Las Vegas Raiders Are Building A New Team Around A Clear Long-Term Plan

The Raiders did not reach this point with one move. Davis worked to improve the team's business side and put new people in key roles.

Brady and Spytek then had to fix the football side. The Pete Carroll experiment did not last, but the Raiders moved on instead of forcing it to continue.

Kubiak became the next major piece. His system also gave the team a clear path for Mendoza.

Kirk Cousins adds another useful part. He knows Kubiak's system and can help Mendoza learn how to read the game.

Spytek explained the idea behind the new direction.

“I'm hot on the BLEEPIN' Raiders.”@KyleBrandt with another passionate locker room speech, this time for the Las Vegas Raiders ???? pic.twitter.com/EuKRcYmKLu — Big Day (@BigDayESPN) September 23, 2026

“We want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now.”

That plan is now being tested on the field.

Maxx Crosby And The Las Vegas Raiders Defense Are Giving The New Plan A Strong Start

The defense has quickly become one of the biggest signs of change.

Las Vegas has eight sacks in two games, which is tied for the NFL lead. The Raiders had five against Miami and three against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The pressure is also coming without sending extra defenders all the time. Pro Football Reference has the Raiders pressuring quarterbacks on 45.6% of drop-backs, the best mark in the NFL through two games.

Maxx Crosby believes the change comes from the whole defensive line working together.

“I think the best feeling that we have as a unit is just by playing together, trusting Coach,” Crosby said. “Trav's been amazing. For our D line group, he's an incredible coach. ... He's holding everyone accountable.”

Kwity Paye has also added help up front. That allows the Raiders to create pressure while keeping more defenders in coverage.

The bigger test will come as opponents find ways to attack them. Still, the early signs are clear. The Raiders have a young quarterback, a new coach and a stronger defense working toward the same goal. For the organization, the 2-0 start is an early sign that its new plan is beginning to work