Tua Tagovailoa's first season with the Atlanta Falcons has not started the way the quarterback or the team expected. After missing the opener because of an oblique injury the veteran passer has now missed another practice ahead of Week 2. That has raised fresh questions about whether he will face the Carolina Panthers. Atlanta had planned to use Tagovailoa as its starter but his injury has forced the team to keep other options ready. With Cooper Rush dealing with his own issue and Michael Penix Jr. still working back from an ACL injury the Falcons are again facing a difficult quarterback decision.

Tagovailoa's Week 2 Return Remains Uncertain After Another Missed Practice

Tagovailoa did not practice Thursday according to Falcons beat reporter Marc Raimondi making it his second straight missed session. The timing matters because Atlanta is preparing for Carolina and the team still has not made a final call on its starting quarterback.

Atlanta turned to Cooper Rush in his place. The offense managed only 13 points in a 20-13 defeat while Rush finished with 143 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Now, Tagovailoa's continued absence gives Atlanta less time to settle its plans. The quarterback was seen dealing with discomfort after a preseason throwing motion, and the issue has continued into the regular season.

A message shared by Football Crave on X said the Falcons had told Tagovailoa to “take as much time as he needs” before returning.

Falcons QB updates, per @RapSheet:



• Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) won't play Week 2

• Michael Penix Jr. (knee) return is "coming soon"

• Cooper Rush (back) will likely start Week 2 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 17, 2026

That approach could keep the team from putting pressure on the quarterback to return before he is ready.

Atlanta Falcons Still Have Several Quarterback Options For Week 2

Atlanta's situation is more complicated because Tagovailoa is not the only quarterback dealing with questions.

Rush has also been receiving treatment for a back issue, while Penix has been moving forward in his recovery from the ACL injury that ended his previous season.

“I'd say we're working through it,” Stefanski said on Wednesday. “I'm not ruling anyone out. Tua is not going to practice today, though he's getting better. Cooper and Mike will practice today, so we'll work through it.”

The team also has rookie Jack Strand available after he showed promise during the preseason.

For now, Atlanta has no need to force a decision. Tagovailoa's recovery remains central to the situation, but the Falcons have other players who could take the snaps if he cannot return in time.

With Week 2 approaching, the quarterback room could remain one of Atlanta's biggest storylines before kickoff.