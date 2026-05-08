For the third straight year, the New York Jets have tried their luck in a desperate bid to find a winning formula for their struggling offense. And while it may seem like the same story year after year, this time around, they chose an offensive mind with one of the most extensive resumes in the game, veteran head coach Frank Reich.

Frank Reich, 64, had all the reasons in the world to avoid yet another NFL reconstruction project. But instead, he admitted his desire to face a new challenge head-on was the very reason he decided to take on the New York Jets' problematic offense as its new coordinator. Coming off multiple seasons of instability, underperforming quarterbacks, and frequent changes to the coaching staff, the Jets hope Reich is finally the man to fix it.

Frank Reich Takes On Big Challenge Of Building New York Jets' Offense

Frank Reich's hiring follows a disappointing offensive campaign from the Jets, once again ranking among the lowest-scoring teams in the NFL. In the past 16 years, the organization has had 12 different coordinators in charge of the offense, giving them a well-deserved reputation for being one of the most challenging franchises to work with as an offensive coach or quarterback.

Yet Reich seems excited rather than intimidated by the challenge.

Geno Smith and Frank Reich May Be New York Jets' Most Crucial Pairing In NFL History

The New York Jets now welcome veteran quarterback Geno Smith to the starting roster following an eventful stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. As a former coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers, Reich mentioned recently how difficult circumstances have motivated him ever since his playing days in football.

“It just reminded me of my love for the game, for the sport, for the purity of just coaching, being out on the field with the guys,” he shared. This was proven in his career too, as he led two significant comebacks during his time as the quarterback of the Maryland Terrapins and the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs.

Now, Reich may be facing another defining challenge in his coaching career.

According to head coach Aaron Glenn, Reich was the ideal fit for the Jets' offense due to his extensive experience, leadership qualities, and innovative ideas for offense.