Patrick Mahomes Sr. has received court approval for a meaningful family trip after a Texas judge allowed him to travel out of state next month. The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will reportedly head to Missouri to attend granddaughter Sterling Mahomes' first dance recital. The decision comes as Mahomes Sr. continues meeting probation requirements linked to his past legal troubles, making the family occasion even more meaningful.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. receives court approval to attend Sterling Mahomes' dance recital

According to court documents, a judge in Texas approved Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s request to travel from June 5 to June 7 so he can watch five-year-old Sterling perform in her first dance recital in Kansas City.

The approval comes with conditions. Mahomes Sr. must report to his probation officer on June 4 for urinalysis testing and continue checking in afterward as required. His attorney reportedly told the court that the former MLB pitcher has stayed compliant with probation rules.

“[Mahomes Sr.] is current on his community service restitution and has 26.25 hours of his 160 hours remaining,” his attorney stated in the filing. “The probationer is constantly monitored on his SCRAM device. Further, the probationer continues to attend his treatment/counseling program with Cenikor and is on track to graduate on June 2, 2026.” The filing also added, “He has had no issues with drug and alcohol testing and continues to remain on top of all his requirements of probation.”

Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s legal scrutiny continues while family remains in spotlight

While Patrick Mahomes continues focusing on recovery from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season, his family continues to make headlines off the field. Sterling, often featured in Brittany Mahomes' social media posts, has become a familiar face among Chiefs fans.

Mahomes Sr.'s legal situation has remained under scrutiny since his 2024 DWI case in Texas, which led to probation. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that his probation was extended after allegations he violated conditions tied to alcohol use. However, the latest court approval signals progress as he continues meeting legal requirements.

For Patrick Mahomes and his family, the visit could mark a special moment away from football headlines. Sterling, the eldest daughter of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, is preparing for an important childhood milestone, and her grandfather now has permission to be there in person.