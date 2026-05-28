Olivia Culpo is making the most of motherhood while preparing to welcome another baby into her growing family. Just weeks after revealing she is expecting her second child with NFL star Christian McCaffrey, the former Miss Universe shared a touching moment with daughter Colette that quickly drew attention online. The model recently posted a black-and-white photo of her 10-month-old daughter sleeping peacefully on her chest. Keeping things simple, Culpo described the quiet family moment as “100/10,” giving fans a rare glimpse into life at home.

Olivia Culpo shares sweet moment with baby Colette after unexpected pregnancy update

Culpo's latest post arrived shortly after she surprised fans by opening up about her second pregnancy, which she admitted came much sooner than expected. Earlier this month, she and McCaffrey announced they were expecting baby No. 2 with a birthday post that read, “Best birthday gift. Baby #2 coming soon.”

Later, in a candid TikTok video, Culpo admitted the pregnancy was not something she had planned. She explained that she had only recently started feeling more like herself again after welcoming Colette in July 2025.

“I did not think that this was going to happen the way that it did,” Culpo said. “I am so fortunate to be able to bring another child into the world. Few things that have been running through my mind, cause I just really didn't plan on this at all ... Well, I hope that this baby is healthy.”

The 34-year-old also revealed she was still recovering physically after giving birth to Colette through a C-section. Culpo admitted she was “definitely not totally healed,” making the news both emotional and overwhelming at first.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo prepare for baby No. 2 after honest confession

While the timing surprised her, Culpo said hearing stories from other mothers gave her comfort. She admitted that one of her first thoughts was whether she was ready to go through everything again so soon. “Oh, my god, can I even do this? Is this allowed? Like, what's gonna happen?” she recalled thinking after finding out she was pregnant.

Despite the unexpected timing, Culpo said she feels grateful as she prepares for another chapter with McCaffrey and Colette. She also shared that this time, she may wait until birth to find out the baby's gender.

As fans continue reacting to her honest updates, Culpo's latest post offered a softer moment, showing the quieter side of motherhood while her family prepares to grow once again.