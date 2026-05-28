Patrick Mahomes may still be focused on his recovery ahead of the upcoming NFL season, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently had another major reason to celebrate. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, proudly shared the latest update after the star quarterback secured a major achievement away from football. The moment quickly grabbed fans' attention online as Brittany celebrated Patrick's latest success. It also brought renewed focus to the couple's journey together after facing online chatter about their marriage in the past.

Patrick Mahomes lands major off-field achievement as Brittany Mahomes proudly celebrates

Patrick Mahomes recently added a new milestone to his career after winning his first Sports Emmy Award. The Chiefs quarterback earned recognition as an executive producer for Netflix's hit documentary series Quarterback, which won Outstanding Sports Documentary Series.

Mahomes worked on the project through his production company, 2PM Productions, alongside Netflix, NFL Films, and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. The second season received praise from fans and critics for showing a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of NFL quarterbacks.

Brittany Mahomes proudly celebrated the achievement on social media by reposting 2PM Productions' announcement on her Instagram story. The post read, “Adding a Sports Emmy to the trophy case.@patrickmahomes.” Another statement from the production company added, “Honored to bring home the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized alongside our partners @netflix, @nflfilms & @omahaproductions for Quarterback Season 2!”

Mahomes also appeared in the documentary himself, alongside quarterbacks including Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, and Jared Goff. Netflix has already confirmed a third season of the series.

Brittany Mahomes once reacted to online buzz surrounding her marriage with Patrick Mahomes

Over the years, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have occasionally found themselves at the center of online speculation, including unverified blind-item rumors surrounding their marriage. However, none of those claims were ever confirmed.

Back in 2023, Brittany responded to fans during an Instagram Q&A when one person asked how she handled women trying to go after Patrick Mahomes. While she did not directly react to any rumor, she admitted that dealing with outside attention was not always easy.

“Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are...But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace,” Brittany said.

She later admitted that such situations once bothered her but eventually stopped affecting her peace. As Patrick Mahomes continues his recovery from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season, Brittany's latest post once again highlighted her support for the Chiefs quarterback through both success and public scrutiny.