New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has once again found himself in the spotlight after US President Donald Trump publicly praised him during a Fox News interview. Days after Dart faced criticism for introducing Trump at a political rally in New York, the president unexpectedly praised the young quarterback's looks, sparking fresh reactions online. The moment quickly gained attention across social media, especially as Dart was already dealing with backlash tied to his rally appearance. While some fans laughed off Trump's comments, others questioned the timing and nature of the praise.

Donald Trump praises Jaxson Dart after quarterback faced rally backlash

During a preview of an upcoming Fox News interview with Lara Trump, the president spoke warmly about Dart while reacting to criticism surrounding the quarterback's appearance at a rally last week. “Well, first of all, I wish I looked just like Jaxson,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Is he a male model, or what?' He's a handsome guy, like a beautiful guy.”

Trump also defended Dart from criticism, suggesting that the quarterback had received strong support despite the backlash. The comments came shortly after Dart addressed reporters and explained that introducing Trump was simply an opportunity to show respect for the office of the president, regardless of politics.

Wow: President Donald Trump reveals that Jaxson Dart said that he loves him and praises his good looks.



"Is he a male model or what? He said I love you, sir. He's potentially a great quarterback. He has tremendous potential."



Dart has been a strong supporter for many years. pic.twitter.com/rPhVLYhzFM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 29, 2026

The controversy had earlier spilled into the Giants locker room after teammate Abdul Carter publicly criticized Dart on social media before later saying the two had spoken and moved forward.

Social media reacts strongly to Donald Trump's surprising Jaxson Dart remark

Social media reactions remained sharply divided after the clip surfaced online, with users sharing everything from criticism to outright dismissal of the controversy. One user wrote, “I think trump is actually bi and it's not a joke.” Another added, “Why is dude always talking about how good looking children or men are? Am I the anyone who has noticed the president is a weird h****ual.”

Not everyone agreed with the backlash. One user dismissed the controversy, writing, “This is the stupidest non-story from a media that specializes in creating b****t out of nothing.” Another pushed back against critics, posting, “So what? You leftist journos suck, you suck more than the cry baby players.”

Meanwhile, one reaction that gained attention read, “What a f**** weirdo, it's time for another cognitive test. Bring this dementia patient back to Walter Reed,” reflecting how divided online reactions became after Trump's comments.

Despite the online noise, Dart has continued to stress that his focus remains on football and his teammates. The Giants quarterback recently said that differences in politics or personal beliefs would not affect relationships inside the locker room as the team prepares for the new NFL season.