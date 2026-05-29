Taylor Swift's rumored connection to Toy Story 5 has sparked fresh curiosity after Travis Kelce appeared to add another clue during a recent podcast appearance. The growing fan buzz comes as Swift and Kelce continue making headlines over their reported wedding plans, keeping attention firmly on the celebrity couple. Although filmmakers behind the movie have denied Swift's involvement, many fans are still convinced there may be more to the story.

Travis Kelce's subtle social media move fuels fresh Taylor Swift Toy Story 5 buzz amid wedding talk

Speculation around Swift's possible role in Toy Story 5 gained momentum after a new billboard linked to the movie caught fans' attention. The teaser featured the well-known cloud wallpaper from Andy's room and displayed the letters “TS.” Fans also quickly pointed out that the design appeared to include 13 clouds, a number closely tied to Swift over the years.

Soon after, Kelce added more intrigue during an episode of his New Heights podcast. The NFL star gave a shoutout to longtime Toy Story composer Randy Newman and admitted it was “another Toy Story reference.” Kelce also drew attention after engaging with a social media post that joked about how he and Swift could handle their last names after marriage, a move that quickly sparked fan discussion online.

The timing has only made the speculation stronger. With reports continuing to swirl around Swift and Kelce's expected wedding, even a brief comment or subtle online activity from Kelce has become enough to spark major conversation among fans.

Toy Story 5 makers deny Taylor Swift link as wedding buzz around the couple grows

Despite growing fan theories, Toy Story 5 co-director Andrew Stanton recently tried to shut down speculation about Swift's involvement. Stanton said the rumors had “surprised” the creative team and admitted they would be “freakin' honored” to collaborate with the singer.

Still, he also attempted to cool expectations by saying, “the sad truth is we watched the movie being mixed last week, and the song on the end of that was not [a] Taylor Swift song.”

Even so, Swift fans are not fully convinced. Her long-standing relationship with Disney has kept theories alive, especially after her Eras Tour concert film and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions found success on Disney platforms. As reported wedding talk surrounding Swift and Kelce continues to grow, fans seem eager to connect every possible clue, whether it comes from a billboard, a podcast comment, or a surprise Hollywood project.