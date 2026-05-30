The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to difficult off-field headlines, but the latest conversation around Rashee Rice has placed the spotlight on the team's leadership group. With the wide receiver currently serving a jail sentence and his NFL future under scrutiny, former NFL star Jarvis Landry believes this is the moment for veterans inside the organisation to step forward. Rather than focusing only on punishment, Landry wants the Chiefs' biggest names to help Rice avoid making more mistakes and find a better path forward.

Jarvis Landry Wants Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce To Step Up For Rashee Rice

Speaking on the 4th And South Podcast, Landry said that he believes players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have a responsibility to support younger teammates during difficult moments. “I challenge Travis Kelce, I challenge Patrick Mahomes, I challenge any leader that's in the Kansas City organization to put their arms around this young man, give him guidance, put him in a better room and better position,” Landry said.

“Show him how to move in the offseason and how to establish a circle that can lead to generational wealth because they say you are the sum of who you hang with. If you hang around bad s***, bad s*** gonna happen to you. If you're hanging with bad people, bad things are gonna happen to you.”

A simpler version:

Rice's legal troubles remain a talking point around the league. Some Chiefs players backed him publicly, but the move also drew criticism from victims' representatives and former Chiefs players.

What Rashee Rice's Probation Violation Means For The Kansas City Chiefs

Rice remains one of the most talented receivers on Kansas City's roster, which makes the situation complicated for the Chiefs. Moving on from him would leave a major gap in the passing game, but keeping him means continuing to deal with the scrutiny surrounding his legal issues.

Head coach Andy Reid has hinted that the organisation is still willing to work with Rice when he returns. The receiver is also recovering from knee surgery after an injury that limited him in 2024, adding another challenge to his road back to football.

There are also growing questions about Rice's long-term future in Kansas City. Reports have suggested the Chiefs may be reluctant to make a significant commitment until he proves he can stay available and avoid further off-field trouble.

For now, Landry's message suggests that the Chiefs can either view Rice as a problem to manage or as a young player who needs guidance. How the organization responds could play a major role in determining whether he remains part of Kansas City's future.