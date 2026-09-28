Just days after proudly calling Travis Kelce “That's my husband” at a Chiefs game, Taylor Swift arrived at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards without him by her side. The singer walked the blue carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday while Kelce remained in Miami for Kansas City's game against the Dolphins. Their separate schedules kept the newlyweds from making their first VMAs appearance together as husband and wife. But Swift had plenty to celebrate, with a new honor waiting for her and her latest music video set to premiere during the ceremony.

Why Travis Kelce missed the VMAs

Kelce's absence came down to football. The Chiefs had a scheduled game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on the same night as the VMAs, making it impossible for the 36-year-old tight end to join Swift in Los Angeles.

According to Page Six, Kelce stayed with Kansas City for the game while Swift attended the ceremony by herself. The Chiefs later defeated the Dolphins 24- 10. The timing meant Swift and Kelce had to wait for another chance to make their first VMAs appearance as husband and wife. They had married at Madison Square Garden on July 3 after getting engaged in August 2025.

Kelce had previously made an effort to attend Swift's major career moments. He flew from Chiefs minicamp to New York in June for her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction. This time, his NFL schedule left him committed to Kansas City's game instead.

Taylor Swift's big night at the VMAs

While Kelce was handling his football duties, Swift had a major evening of her own. She received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honor, which recognized her work behind the camera and her role in shaping music videos through storytelling and direction.

Swift had another major moment during the ceremony when she premiered the music video for “Patient Zero.” The song was one of four new tracks released on the expanded edition of her 2025 album, "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore". Her night did not go unnoticed by Kelce, either. He liked a Billboard photo and video of Swift from the VMAs on Instagram, showing support from Miami while she walked the blue carpet in Los Angeles.

Swift wore a black halter gown with an asymmetrical silver skirt and displayed both her engagement ring and wedding band. Even without Kelce beside her, the night gave the singer another career moment as she became the most awarded artist in VMA history.