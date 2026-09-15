Kenneth Walker III needed only one game to remind the NFL why he was once viewed as one of Seattle's brightest young stars. His Kansas City Chiefs debut brought a career-best rushing performance, two touchdowns and a statement win over the Denver Broncos. Watching from a different place in his own NFL journey was former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The two never shared a Seattle locker room, but Wilson still recognized what Walker could bring. His short message after the game offered a glimpse into the respect Walker has earned across the league and why his move to Kansas City matters.

Russell Wilson's Message Carries Extra Weight Because Kenneth Walker Became A Seahawks Star After His Exit

Walker's first regular-season game with the Chiefs was more than a strong debut. He rushed 23 times for 173 yards in Kansas City's 31-10 victory, breaking his previous career high of 167 yards. A 60-yard touchdown run in the third quarter became the biggest highlight of the night.

Walker also caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, giving the Chiefs another weapon in an offense looking for a stronger running game.

Wilson noticed the performance and kept his reaction simple on social media.

“Kenneth Walker is special. K9,” Wilson wrote.

The message was brief, but its timing made it interesting. Wilson left the Seahawks in 2022 after 10 seasons with the franchise. Seattle then selected Walker with the No. 41 overall pick in that year's NFL Draft.

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Kansas City #Chiefs star running back Kenneth Walker III has gone viral with fans on social media STUNNED by how his voice sounds.



Many fans posted that they expected Walker to have a much deeper and more masculine voice.



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That means Wilson never got to share a Seattle backfield with Walker. Yet both players went on to leave their own mark on the franchise. Wilson helped Seattle win its first Super Bowl, while Walker later became the MVP of its second championship after rushing for 135 yards in Super Bowl LX.

Kenneth Walker's Chiefs Breakout Shows Why Wilson's Praise Still Matters Years After Seattle

Kansas City did not bring Walker in to be a small part of the offense. The Chiefs signed him to a three-year contract worth $43.05 million, with $28.7 million guaranteed, after he entered free agency.

His first game quickly showed why the Chiefs made that investment. Kansas City finished with 220 rushing yards against Denver, with Walker accounting for nearly 79% of the team's total.

His role is also bigger than simply carrying the football. Walker entered Kansas City as the most experienced member of a young running back room featuring Emmett Johnson and Brashard Smith.

The move has given Walker a fresh stage alongside Patrick Mahomes, and the running back has already praised the quarterback's leadership and attention to detail.

For Wilson, now working as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, Walker's performance provided a reason to look back at a player who arrived in Seattle just after his own departure.

For Walker, the message adds another layer to an already impressive start. He is no longer simply the young running back Seattle drafted in 2022. After becoming a Super Bowl MVP with the Seahawks and then exploding in his Chiefs debut, Walker has entered another stage of his NFL career.