Travis Hunter finally had the NFL moment he had been waiting for. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie made his first career interception during the team's 35-6 win over the New England Patriots. But the play did not end with the catch. A strange moment followed on the sideline when Josh Hines-Allen tried to get the football for Hunter. A staffer pushed back, and the short exchange became heated. It added another layer to a big day for Hunter, who had already come close to getting his first pick several times.

Travis Hunter Finally Got His First NFL Interception After Several Close Chances

Hunter's interception came late in the second quarter with the Patriots near the end zone. Drake Maye looked for Efton Chism, but Hunter read the throw and jumped to take the ball away.

The play stopped a possible Patriots scoring chance. Jacksonville went into halftime with a 14-3 lead, and Hunter finally had the defensive play he had been chasing.

He had nearly picked off a pass against the Denver Broncos in Week 2. He also came close earlier against New England before finally making it count.

“I know he tried me a couple of times,” Hunter said. “I was just in there saying I'm getting too close to the ball, I got to get me one.”

Hunter celebrated near the corner of the end zone before quickly returning his focus to the game.

This is INSANE: an NFL employee refused to give #Jaguars OLB Josh Hines-Allen the football when he tried to collect it for Travis Hunter, following Hunter's first career INT????????‍♂️



“You can't touch me! Hey! He pushed me!”



(???? @BGreenReports, @MySportsUpdate) pic.twitter.com/YI5rnaGgcj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 28, 2026

“It felt great, but I was on to the next play,” Hunter said. “That happened in the second quarter, so I had to finish the game.”

Josh Hines-Allen's Heated Exchange Over The Ball Added To The Buzz

The attention around Hunter's interception grew because of what happened with the ball afterward. Hines-Allen appeared to want the football so Hunter could keep it as a memory from his first NFL interception.

The sideline staffer did not give it up easily. The exchange became tense, with the staffer heard saying, “You can't touch me! Hey! He pushed me!”

The moment quickly passed, but it added an unusual scene to Hunter's first interception. The football had clear meaning for the rookie, and Hines-Allen seemed determined to help him keep it.

The interception also came at a useful time for Hunter after questions about his role with Jacksonville. The Jaguars have used him on offense and defense, which has brought attention to how often he plays at each position.

Jacksonville's strong team performance helped keep the focus on the win. Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, while the defense forced three turnovers.

The Jaguars improved to 2-1 with the 35-6 victory. For Hunter, the game gave him his first NFL interception and a moment that teammates clearly wanted him to remember.

Hunter, though, was already thinking about the next game.

“I don't have time to be reflecting on my journey,” he said. “Just got to continue to be focused on where my feet are and just go out there and play.”