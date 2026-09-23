The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos had more than a close game between them in 2024. Behind the scenes, Mike Macdonald says a scouting choice turned into a tense dispute with Denver. Seattle had used fan-recorded clips from Denver's training camp practices while preparing for the season opener. The clips gave the Seahawks looks at Broncos plays before the teams met. Denver later learned about it and, according to Macdonald, felt the move crossed a line. The story stayed private for months, but Macdonald has now explained how the dispute grew into a standoff.

Mike Macdonald's Use Of Denver Broncos Practice Videos Became The Main Problem

Mike Macdonald said Seattle collected about 100 plays from videos that fans had posted online. He described the material as public knowledge and said the Seahawks used it while getting ready for their first game of the 2024 season.

Seattle then beat Denver 26-20, giving Macdonald his first win as an NFL head coach. The Seahawks defense also picked off Bo Nix twice and held Denver to 20 points.

The video issue, however, became a different story later in the season. Macdonald said Denver learned that Seattle had used the clips and took issue with it.

This is awesome Mike McDonald not cowering to Sean Payton ????



Also justifies the Texans approach to no training camp videos and I get it 100%. https://t.co/1IR3jZdKPU — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) September 22, 2026

For Seattle, the footage was available publicly. For Denver, the concern was about how those clips were being used for scouting. That difference in view turned a normal preparation method into a much bigger issue.

Mike Macdonald Says The Video Dispute Led To A Private NFL Standoff

According to Macdonald, Denver raised the issue with Seahawks general manager John Schneider. Macdonald said the situation became serious after Denver connected the footage to past controversies involving the New England Patriots and Michigan.

Macdonald said Denver believed Seattle may have received information in a way that was not allowed. He rejected that idea and said Seattle was ready to take legal action if accusations were made publicly.

The dispute never reached that stage. Macdonald said the two sides kept pushing back against each other but eventually allowed the matter to end.

“It was like the Cold War,” Macdonald said while describing the situation.

The episode also shows why NFL teams are careful about practice footage. Denver has since placed tighter limits on fan recording during training camp. Seattle also restricts filming during parts of its practices.

Other NFL teams have different rules for public practices. Some allow fans and media to record, while others limit what can be filmed.

The Seahawks and Broncos are scheduled to meet again on Oct. 15 in Denver. Their next meeting will now carry an extra layer because Macdonald has revealed what happened behind the scenes after their 2024 opener.

Denver has not provided a separate public account of the incident in the reports cited here.