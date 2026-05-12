With three years in the books since he was selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson now finds himself at the crossroads of his relatively short NFL career. Rather than being seen as the franchise quarterback who would make Indianapolis a perennial threat to compete for Super Bowl glory, he is now having to rebuild his NFL career from scratch due to a combination of injuries, bad luck, and lost chances.

The former Florida product seems to recognize that it is crunch time. Despite having missed part of the off-season training program amid rumors regarding his NFL fate, Anthony Richardson is back on board with the team and seemingly taking things one day at a time.

Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson Has Been Rebuilt From Franchise Saviour To Backup QB

Anthony Richardson has had anything but a smooth ride in the NFL since joining the Colts at the end of the draft. In his rookie year, the Colts brought him along faster than most expected, putting him into games before they thought he was ready. Some dazzling glimpses of greatness were overshadowed by inconsistent play and injuries.

Even as both sides considered a new beginning, finances and the promise of what he might still become kept him where he was. The Colts have yet to pay him all of his 2026 contract, which would rule out cutting him for salary cap reasons. It seems that keeping him in reserve until a new chance presents itself is the course of action.

Daniel Jones's Injury Concerns Could Reopen Door For Anthony Richardson

Despite being out of the picture as an immediate starter, Richardson might yet find himself back on the field. The young star, Daniel Jones, has never shown himself to be particularly durable, having completed just one entire NFL season in seven years. In other words, there is always a possibility that Richardson will yet get the opportunity to prove his worth once more.

Since Jones does not look like the healthiest individual at the moment, the Colts should give priority for playing time to Richardson in case he beats out his rival in training sessions. Given how much money teams will spend on new players next summer, any playtime that Richardson earns during this season could pay off in the end.

While it looks like Indianapolis is not placing its hopes on the player anymore, the Colts will continue to prepare him for the challenges ahead. As such, while Richardson's second chance with the team seems to be quite unlikely, he will have to show his readiness when it finally comes to him.