Jalen Hurts may still be the face of the Philadelphia Eagles, but questions around him continue to grow before the 2026 NFL season. Reports about tension inside the offense, concerns over leadership, and uncertainty surrounding wide receiver A.J. Brown's future have placed extra attention on the Eagles quarterback. With trade rumors around Brown gaining momentum, Hurts could soon face an even bigger challenge leading a changing offense in Philadelphia. The Eagles are not expected to move on from Hurts anytime soon. However, several offseason developments have created fresh discussion around the star quarterback. Philadelphia has reportedly added more competition and depth in the quarterback room while also expecting Hurts to make adjustments within the offensive system heading into an important season.

Jalen Hurts faces growing attention as Philadelphia Eagles rethink quarterback plans

Hurts has held the Eagles' starting role since taking over late in the 2020 season after Carson Wentz was benched. Since then, he has helped Philadelphia remain among the NFL's top teams, including a Super Bowl-winning season under former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Still, reports this offseason suggested some inside the organization believe Hurts shares part of the blame for the offense slowing down. According to ESPN's Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler, concerns have reportedly surfaced over Hurts' willingness to adjust the offensive system. Sources claimed he would sometimes “(divert) from the game plan and (change) playcalls to what some feel is an excessive degree.”

Questions have also reportedly emerged around Hurts' leadership style. Some teammates allegedly viewed his calm personality during difficult moments as “poor body language” and believed he was “not always bought in” or “not the most coachable.” While those reports do not suggest his starting role is under immediate threat, they have placed greater focus on how he responds in 2026.

The Eagles have also added more depth behind Hurts. Veteran Andy Dalton joined the quarterback room alongside Tanner McKee and rookie Cole Payton. Reports from organized team activities suggested Dalton even received some QB2 reps, showing Philadelphia may be placing greater focus on competition behind Hurts.

A.J. Brown trade rumors could add more pressure on Jalen Hurts in 2026

Hurts could face another major challenge if A.J. Brown leaves Philadelphia. Trade rumors linking Brown to the New England Patriots have continued to build, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reporting that the Patriots remain confident a deal can happen. Reports suggest both sides are still working through trade compensation and draft-pick details.

If Brown leaves, Hurts would lose one of the NFL's top wide receivers and one of his most trusted targets. Philadelphia added several receiving options this offseason, including Makai Lemon, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Dontayvion Wicks, and Elijah Moore. Even with added depth, replacing Brown's impact would not be easy.

With no reported contract extension talks and more attention surrounding the roster, the 2026 season could become one of the biggest tests of Hurts' career.